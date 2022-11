Protagonist Makes Deal With UK On London Film Festival’s “Pretty Red Dress”

Protagonist Pictures has reached a UK and Ireland distribution deal with BFI Distribution on Dionne Edwards’ feature debut, “Pretty Red Dress”, CEO Dave Bishop announced on Tuesday. Protagonist is handling worldwide sales of the critically acclaimed title and will continue sales in the ongoing US film market. “Pretty Red Dress,” which had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, will receive its market premiere at the AFM screening for global buyers on November 2 at 11 a.m. at AMC Broadway. The film stars Natey Jones, singer Alexandra Burke and new talent Temilola Olatunbosun in the story of a south London family and how their life revolves around a red dress. The film is produced by Georgia Goggin for Teng Teng Films in the UK, with support from the BFI, which provided funding to the National Lottery, and BBC Film, in association with Magellanic Media Limited and Great Point Media. “Pretty Red Dress” was developed with BBC Film, the BFI and the Sundance Institute. Bennett McGhee, who produced 2020’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’, serves as executive producer, alongside Farhana Bhula for the BFI and Eva Yates for BBC Film. “Dionne is an exceptionally exciting filmmaker who absolutely fulfilled her potential in her stunning feature debut,” said Lina Marrone, Acting Head of Sales at Protagonist Pictures. “Our friends at BFI Distribution are the perfect partners to bring this deeply personal yet widely resonant story to UK audiences.” The deal was brokered with BFI’s head of acquisitions, Laura Dos Santos, with whom Protagonist also struck a UK deal on Mark Jenkin’s “Enys Men” earlier this year. Julie Pearce, Head of Distribution at BFI, said: “Supporting talented British filmmakers like Dionne on their feature debut is one of the cornerstones of our acquisition mission. We always work closely with our filmmakers and help guide them on their journey into the film industry. Edwards was named Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2019, having directed short films including 2016’s “We Love Moses” and worked on TV projects such as Netflix’s “Top Boy” and the company’s “Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle.” BBC.

