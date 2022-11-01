Fashion
The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show returns with a focus on fashion
A fashion show for the rest of us. Forget haute couture and the catwalks of New York or Paris. A person could actually wear these clothes. Real people.
Real people can also buy these clothes, directly from the designers, at 46e Philadelphia Museum of Art Annual Craft Show November 11-13. The event, held in person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, features an art-to-wear fashion show, Real Looks: Simple to Sizzling, taking place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m.e with artist-created apparel and accessories included in this year’s presentation.
Fiber Wearable is one of 13 categories crafts highlighted at the Salon as well as ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, metal, glass and more.
If the evocation of the word craft evokes the creations of yesteryear from the end of the 19e century Arts and crafts movement a response to the industrial revolution dark, frumpy clothes, heavy wooden furniture, butter churns, clumsy shoes and dusty antique shops, think again.
In the Fiber Wearable category, clothing and wearable art have evolved to become more sophisticated, responsive and sustainable, Nancy O’Meara, head of the craft show at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, told Forbes. com. Artists add a variety of materials, it’s more about using found objects, reusing and recycling them, i.e. yarn, fabric, glass, clay, etc. . and to incorporate or remake new forms.
A countermeasure to fast fashion that has more and more under fire for its work practices, waste and unsustainability. A 2020 report from Princeton University states that the fashion industry is responsible for more annual carbon emissions than international air transport and maritime transport combined and consumes a tenth of the world’s water used for industry.
From the early 2000s, fast modes spin and burn The strategy of producing more and more and cheaper styles, enticing consumers to buy clothes like they do groceries, has proven extremely effective and equally disastrous for workers and the environment. Fast fashion has resulted a 400% increase in global clothing consumption over the past 20 years alone.
Slow fashion focuses on handmade work, incorporating a dedicated process, with artistic design and creation, using the highest quality materials, OMeara said. The results are the art of wearing designs that will stand the test of time as opposed to more mass-produced fashion.
Contemporary styles made to lastnot meant to be worn once and thrown away.
Closer to the artists
More than 500 performers from across the United States apply for 195 available spots in the show. Each submits digital images of their work to a panel of five judges, experts working in fields related to craftsmanship and design.
All the artists are on site at the Salon during all hours of the salon, presenting their latest works, giving participants the opportunity to meet the creators, to learn more about their backgrounds and their methods. Each exhibited item is for sale and artists receive 100% of the proceeds of their sale.
Each piece is unique and has a story to tell. Understanding the process and passion behind each individual piece of art makes a difference, OMeara said. Having the chance to meet and talk with the artists creates a story that gives buyers a bridge between the artist and the art to use or display the craft in their home.
Additional time with the artists of this year’s show can be had via a 30-minute guided tour where three selected artists will share their work and inspiration with guests. While the fashion show is included with every general admission ticket ($20 for a one-day adult), the meet-and-greet comes with a supplement.
A portion of each year’s profits is dedicated to the purchase of a craft item for the Museum’s permanent collection. Through guest support, the Craft Show has contributed more than $14 million over 45 years to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
High rollers can skip their shopping contest and spend more time with artists by attending a gala cocktail in preview on Thursday 10e.
