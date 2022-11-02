Fashion
Enter the fascinating world of Jackson Wiederhoeft, where fashion meets drama
Creator Jackson Wiederhoeft (@wiederhoeft_) views fashion through a theatrical lens, where the collaborative effort to build a fantasy world is at the heart of their eponymous brand, Wiederhoeft. On this episode of In The Know: Style ChangemakersWiederhoeft gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they and their team draw inspiration from a variety of sources, from fine art to Facebook Marketplace, to create a fantastic universe of storybook– inspired clothes.
Although much of what influences me is costume designI wouldn’t say I try to turn people into characters, says Wiederhoeft Aware. I really want people to feel like the best version of themselves and imagine their own story.
The impact of stories about Wiederhoeft is evident not only in the clothes they create, but also in the stories of the brands. parades, promotional videos and studio space. There is a cohesive world that builds, informs Wiederhoeft, which becomes an extension of the individual wearing the clothes.
When it comes to Wiederhoefts’ design process, their studio space is a cornucopia of ideas and influences. Whether it’s fine art, King Arthur or books on exorcisms, a big part of creating for Wiederhoeft is combining scary and macabre elements with ethereal and beautiful details. There’s a lot of nonsense in the thought process, says Wiederhoeft. Each collection is an amalgamation of so many different inspirations.
Now that the brand is developing its first catwalk, Wiederhoeft looks forward to combining the strengths of theater and fashion in a single experience. For Wiederhoeft, transporting viewers to a new reality at a fashion showing off is as crucial as elevating an individual’s world by wearing their clothes. Production value, theatrics and crafting the vision are very important to me, shares Wiederhoeft. You want to feel something during a fashion show. You want to be transported.
For Wiederhoeft, building their brand and its narrative does not happen in a vacuum. My best friends are my best collaborators, the designate says, explaining that community is critical to the success of their brand. Without community, what are you? He is a kind of [just] a clothes rack, says Wiederhoeft.
At the end of the day, collaboration and the community are where Wiederhoeft derives the most joy and satisfaction as a designer. It’s such a great thing to be able to build that vision with people who have been here since day one, Wiederhoeft acknowledges. Without my collaborators, we would never have arrived here.
