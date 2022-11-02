Nicola Peltz Beckham is a year 2000 dream in a mini witch dress and high boots



















01 November 2022 – 23:32



Tania Leslau

Nicola Peltz Beckham wowed fans in a cute white milkmaid dress and knee-high boots on a romantic getaway with hubby Brooklyn

It is a well known fact that Nicola Peltz Beckham is the ultimate It-girl when it comes to Y2K attire. Brooklyn Beckham his wife served up a divine cottagecore romance during a serene getaway with her spouse in Napa County — and fans are obsessed with her must-have dress. MORE: Nicola Peltz reveals she abruptly turned down husband Brooklyn During the trip to the Auberge du Soleil in Napa Valley, Nicola wore an ivory dress with contrasting black lace trim, an asymmetrically cut skirt, feminine puff sleeves, a heart-shaped bodice and additional lace detailing. gothic placed diagonally. Loading player… WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils moving new tattoo honoring Nicola Peltz’s family The star completed her witch and milkmaid aesthetic by donning knee-high black leather boots sporting her favorite chunky platform design. A pair of darkened sunglasses shielded her porcelain complexion from the California sun. WOW: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham stun fans with surprise Halloween photos Nicola wore her dark mane loose and held in place by a thick headband – adding another 2000s element to her ethereal look. A large straw tote bag was strapped over her shoulder carrying her pet Chihuahua. Nicola looked ethereal in the It-girl number The actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her absence with her fans. She captioned the dreamy post, “Such a magical weekend in Napa,” adding a series of eclectic emojis. Unsurprisingly, her fans loved the stylish post. “Dream,” one wrote, while another added, “Movie star.” A third noted: “So pretty.” The star showed off her Y2K style during a California getaway Nicola’s post comes the day after she and Brooklyn dazzled fans with their sweet couple’s Halloween costumes. The couple – who wed in April – chose to dress up as the iconic literary couple and fans loved the photos. READ: Nicola Peltz undergoes transformation after candid comments about ‘feud’ Nicola and Brooklyn wore Romeo and Juliet costumes from Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed 1996 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Nicola looked heavenly in a floor-length white number with a simple silhouette, scoop neckline and silk finish. A pair of fluttering angel wings emblazoned with delicate feathers added the finishing touch to her elegant costume. Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get all the latest royalty and celebrity news straight to your inbox.

