



Analysis of trends in the student section of Wake Forest

Roksanna Keyvan On game day, the student section of Wake Forest shows up in all black for a football game against ACC rival Clemson.

We’ve all heard of the epic highs and lows of high school football. But in college, football becomes an atmosphere full of high-top sneakers and low-rise jeans. I am indeed talking about college football game day fashion, especially the outfits of our own student body.

At Wake Forest, students love depicting the iconic gold and black. But let’s face it, gold and black are relatively basic colors that lack the vibrancy of Clemson Orange or LSU Purple. I must admit that I am guilty of choosing to wear colors and outfits that satisfy my current mood rather than outfits that exude school spirit. And at first glance, I am not alone in my choices. I can’t help but notice that our color palette rarely plays a noticeable role in the stands. I’m not saying that all Wake Forest students don’t wear school colors, because some do. Common game day colors will include black, gold, yellow, white, and the occasional mix of all of the aforementioned colors for many Wake Forest students. Yet the visual impact of the student section of Wake Forests is small compared to that of public schools like the University of Michigan or Indiana University. At Wake Forest, the student game day sections still feature a multitude of colors, but these hues tend to blend together and not explicitly express a unified sense of deacon pride. The school spirit, in general, is rather underwhelming, with the exception of the Deacs representing the iconic gold and black striped suits on every game day and Clemson’s blackout game.

That’s not to say the outfits in the stands aren’t impressive and eye-catching (the striped outfits are visually bold, memorable, and my favorite), it’s just that Wake Forest fashion retains a greater degree of stylistic individuality. . And for that reason, I love attending Wake Forest student play outfits because they’re not afraid to put fashion first.

So what do Wake students wear? For girls, this includes a dress or skirt, some sort of cropped or ruched top, and most importantly, cowgirl boots. For boys, there’s the classic golf polo and khaki shorts combo. You can’t go wrong with either of these classic outfits. They’re functional, reliable and ideal for navigating the tailgate and getting the school spirit back from stadium seats.

I’ve heard many complaints about how all the students dress the same at Wake Forest when wearing the classic game day attire. But if you look closely, they’re all unique in their own ways. . Ironically, there’s only one problem with these outfits, and that’s that no one bothers to look close enough. The whole idea of ​​gameday fashion is to observe the unity of the crowd. And that’s how I think the Wake Forest community could improve by replicating fashion designed to impress viewers from a distance. Sacrificing some individuality has the potential to implement visual impact on game days.

I absolutely loved the game against Clemson for its otherworldly sense of harmony in the crowd (I admit I’m a hypocrite for saying that because I was actually wearing an orange tiger stripe dress) . It was the first time I felt truly overwhelmed by the strength of the Wake Forest community united in both spirit and color against an opponent. It was powerful. The students asserted visual dominance while Clemson fans were overshadowed by Deacon pride and rightfully so.

So where do our fashion outliers make their mark? Mainly in the choice of colors! I have attached some paparazzi photos of Demon Deacons with outstanding outfits, and the one factor that unites them all is their unashamedly bold colors. For me, wearing neon green and pink always works to make a visual statement. In the case of the Clemson game, wearing an orange tiger-striped dress in the sea of ​​matching black outfits definitely drew a few (rather critical and confused) stares. The color coordination paired with an outfit that differs stylistically from the classic in-game outfit always turns heads.

Although I seem to indicate otherwise, I feel the need to point out that monochrome unity is not essential. If the Wake Forest community can create a powerful visual impact even without taking on the brand school colors, it will succeed as a spiritual base. The hard part is figuring out how to do just that, and also educating the several thousand students attending the game to coordinate their outfits with each other. Is it possible? Maybe! Is it likely? Maybe not, but I’m optimistic. Maybe if someone Fizzed on dress code ideas before the next game day, we’d have better luck coordinating fashion in the forest. Until then, we deacons will continue to represent the pride of our school in our own way.

