Taipei Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Week highlights the connection between Taiwanese culture and fashion design





Taipei, Taiwan, November 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As Taipei Fashion Week continues to distinguish itself through the foundations of environmental sustainability, humanity, culture and textile innovation, it hopes to resonate with a global audience. as a Fashion Week destination as important as any, worth visiting for its progressive vision on the future of fashion. For the Spring/Summer 2023 season, designers drew inspiration from Taiwanese culture, highlighting their unique ability to translate local influences into contemporary fashion designs.

Noah Kozlowski, director of global designer relations and development at IMG, who hosted a forum with Vogue Taiwan editor-in-chief Leslie Sun to talk about Taipei Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week and future collaborations to expand our understanding of fashion and the cultural inspirations behind the design.



In order to further showcase Taipei’s concept of humanity and its cultural roots in fashion design, Taipei Fashion Week organized a comprehensive cultural tour for global media to experience first-hand the connection between fashion, Taiwan’s culture, diversity, textile innovation and unique design talent.

The opening group exhibition “CrossLab: Dialogue Between Indigenous Art and Fashion” was a collaboration between designers and traditional artisans that explored the importance of cultural sustainability and craftsmanship in modern society. Miki Ikeda wrote in Forbes Japan, “All the costumes really look like art, and the sight of the living national treasure and the designer walking hand in hand at the end of the parade was awe-inspiring.” The week continued with catwalk themes that have become second nature to Taipei Fashion Week. There was a diverse representation of models’ bodies, queer identities and personalities. Of course, sustainable design continued to evolve, including Story Wear for Humanity’s first collection made entirely from recycled and reproduced denims. To further introduce from Taipei concept of humanity and cultural roots in fashion design, Taipei Fashion Week organized a comprehensive cultural tour for global media to experience first-hand the connection between Taiwan fashion, culture, diversity, textile innovation and unique design talent. After a visit to Lungshan Temple, a 300-year-old blend of Taoist, Buddhist and Confucian religions, guests gain a better understanding of INF’s parade, which featured a theme of prayer as a way to filter time and revitalize in a period post-epidemic. time. A classic tea ceremony in a renovated Japanese dormitory tied in with UUIN’s track inspired by the style of Taiwanese girls during the colonial government era by Japan. Finally, guests visited Dadaocheng, a classic district renewed for textiles, craft workshops and independent boutiques, where emerging designers Chiahung Suwhich delivered a meticulously handcrafted collection using natural dyes and recycled fabrics, opened a new space with a boutique in the front and a dye factory in the back. “Sustainability is a key factor in fashion week and taipei did a great job of showing it,” said Chris Lavish, Fashion Week Online, Global Editor. “There were a lot of creative talents that came out of Taiwan and I can’t wait to see how it plays out in future seasons.” Taipei Fashion Week is not only a place to experience creative and progressive fashion design, but also Taiwan unique culture and dedication to humanity, sustainability and textile innovation. Media Contact:

Sunny Chiang

[email protected]

6462705533 SOURCE Taipei Fashion Week

