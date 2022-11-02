Katrina Kaif in an AllSaints tiered dress shows casual looks at their chicest; Yeah or Nah?





It’s November and we’re going to show you how to nail dresses. Amid the rotations of festive ensembles taking over fashion in October, dresses are deemed too hot. So here’s an accent on a dress and it brings to mind a chic fall outfit. When Katrina Kaif dresses up it becomes a show and her look for her own Phone Bhoot was casual and the approach simply reads. While it’s time for your Friday to get better with a new movie to watch, here’s your current ticket to a chic look. Katrina was to be present for the first evening of the screening of her film. She played her part in influencing us off-screen this time again and on that red carpet night, she wore a look that featured a dress and jacket. Take out your wallets for good. The 39-year-old opted for an AllSaints midi dress. Often happiest to be in dresses, this was a lighter and more comfortable version and we’re glad finding the best isn’t impossible. Her Halloween 2022 look is a prime example. Katrina dressed all funky like Harley Quinn and her daughter, she looked like a killer. All lined up in terms of statements when worn out, this Gabi Lura number has been woven entirely with viscose. Why does our pulse race to make more than one plan, from lunch to a day at the beach? The off-white tiered set had floral and tropical prints made to look epic with color. It had two wide adjustable straps, a square neckline, a gathered bodice, ruffle trims and an asymmetrical hem. Held tight and pretty to give you the best. Katrina Kaif looks fabulous in an AllSaints ruffle dress The actress styled it in a blue denim jacket with rolled up sleeves and orange stilettos. We found another amazing accessory, her hoops. Her hair was done in a middle part and it was all straight, nothing over the top. Katrina applied black kohl, pink lipstick and cheeks with lots of blush. The highlighter here looks nice and well placed with pink pigment.

