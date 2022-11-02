Dale Partridge roasted after demanding men ‘drop the gay look’





Conservative evangelical Christian pastor Dale Patridge has been mocked online after he demanded men ‘dress like men’ and ‘ditch the gay look’ to receive an epic history lesson from fellow social media users. Writing on Twitter, Partridge suggested the culture is “trying to blur those lines” between male and female dress codes and said Christians “should illustrate the distinctions”. He advised women to “wear dresses often, keep their hair long, and stay healthy.” As for men, they should “ditch the gay look, grow beards and get strong.” You can see what Partridge wrote below. A few Twitter users pointed out that men’s fashion sense isn’t always what Partridge envisions as the pinnacle of masculinity. Indeed, even based solely on menswear trends in the late 1700s, the era of the Founding Fathers, it’s clear that they would be considered more feminine by today’s standards. For example, shirt sleeves were full, gathered at the wrist, and dropped at the shoulder. Full dress shirts had fine fabric or lace ruffles, while undress shirts ended in plain wristbands. Wigs were worn for formal occasions, or the hair was worn long and powdered, pushed back from the forehead and clubbed (tied at the back of the neck) with a black ribbon. Men also commonly wore breeches covering the body from the waist down, with separate coverings for each leg, usually stopping just below the knee, although in some cases reaching the ankles. Breeches remained in fashion until the middle of the 19th century, when trousers brought them out of favor. Other Twitter users were less likely to give Partridge a history lesson and more likely to directly mock him for making such a stupid statement. This isn’t the first time Partridge has made waves online to control what people can and can’t choose to wear, like a 2015 hello america appearance when Partridge revealed that his views on women’s leggings prompted his wife to throw them out of her wardrobe. His statements drew significant online comments as conservatives and liberals confronted with each other on the age-old issue of using fashion as a tool to express one’s ideology When he’s not posting absurd things on Twitter, Partridge has often made headlines. plagiarismattributing quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ricky Martin, Ron Finley and John Wooden as his own words in his social media posts, books and podcasts.

