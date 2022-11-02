



Chochenyo and Karkin Ohlone Lands (San Francisco) Stand.earths 2022 Fashion Supply Chain Emissions Report published today, shows how the fashion industry, responsible for 58% of annual climate emissions, has increased its emissions since pledging to reduce carbon emissions the year before. Of the ten companies assessed (American Eagle Outfitters, Fast Retailing, Gap Inc., H&M, Inditex, Kering, Lululemon, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike, VF Corp), only one, Levis, is expected to reduce emissions from its retail chain. 55% supply over 2018 levels, in line with keeping warming below 1.5°C. Last year, Stand.earth published a similar article analysis of nine of the biggest brands signatories of the Charter of the fashion industry of the United Nations for Climate Action, comparing their supply chain emissions trajectory with a 1.5 degree trajectory. The analysis found that unless they make meaningful changes, the nine will fail to cut emissions by 55% by 2030. The new report holds companies accountable for any progress they have made made in the last year. If climate action is a catwalk, most of these brands are still looking for the locker room. The data is clear, major fashion brands need to step up and do more to reduce their carbon emissions. At COP26, all of these brands stepped up their commitment under the UN Fashion Charter, promising to halve their emissions by 2030. Yet despite some small signs of progress, most don’t. fail, they actually get worse, Rachel Kitchin, Climate Campaigner for Stand.earth, said. These results show worryingly that these brands are not acting to decarbonize their supply chains, where the vast majority of climate-damaging emissions come from. Main conclusions: Fashion brands are still not on track to meet the 1.5 degree emissions trajectory, and most are still heading in the wrong direction.

Two of the brands, Nike and Inditex (Zara), reported manufacturing emissions of nearly 10 million tonnes of CO2, equivalent to more than 2 million gasoline-powered cars on the road per company.

While many brands saw declines in COVID emissions in 2020, eight in ten brands’ supply chain emissions increased again in 2021, putting them even further away from meeting their emissions targets.

lululemon has seen the largest increase in emissions in its supply chain, growing more than 60% in just one year. Fossil fuels have no place in a rapidly warming world, and certainly not in our closets, Gary Cook, corporate campaign manager for Stand.earth said. Fashion brands must act to rapidly decarbonize their manufacturing by committing to 100% renewable energy for their supply chains and phasing out fossil fuels as a source of energy, fabric and fuel. The past year has seen signs of progress: two of the brands assessed, Levis and VF Corp, show a steady downward emissions trajectory; and Kering and H&M have both recently made major commitments to phase out fossil fuels. Since COP26, H&M has committed to phasing out on-site coal by 2025 and transitioning its supply chain to 100% renewable electricity by 2030. However, even those who have made commitments to industry leaders still fail to be transparent about their progress. To ensure accountability, H&M and others must provide updates on their progress in phasing out coal and fossil fuels. Note on methodology: the report’s analysis was based on data on purchased goods and services reported by companies in their sustainability or annual reports or in their responses to the CDP . ABOUT STAND.EARTH In August 2020, Stand.earth published its Roadmap to Fossil-Free Fashion , outlining the steps the industry must take to bring its rapidly growing carbon footprint under control by identifying five priority areas. (The 2021 Fossil Free Fashion Dashboard used these domains to measure performance.) ### Emily Pomilio, Corporate Campaigns, Stand.Earth, 480-286-0401, [email protected]

