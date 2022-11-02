The 16 Best Maternity Dresses for All Stages of Pregnancy

Fact: The best maternity dresses make pregnancy that much better. Without a doubt, soft maternity leggings and sweatshirts are key pieces of your wardrobe with child (especially when you’re curling up with your favorite pregnancy pillow). But when you fancy something a little cuter like for work, a fun outing or a special occasion, her dresses are perfect.

If you’re a dressy girl by nature (hello, that’s me), you know the power of a big mini, midi or maxi. They don’t need as much style, just take some shoes, some jewelry and maybe a jacket or a sweater to make you feel instantly good. (A feeling that mostly eludes you throughout the quarters.) You can always try to stick to your denim habit, but even with bump-friendly styles in your closet, they’re not always the best option. more comfortable, especially during the third trimester. (They were a hard no for me.)

Cute maternity clothes, and dresses in particular, are an easy way to feel both stylish and comfortable. Features like smocked and ribbed knit, both very trendy right now, will skim your body enough to accentuate your tummy without that intolerable squeezing feeling. Likewise, wrap dresses or roomier shirts with a tie belt can be adjusted to your desired fit as your body grows.

Puffy, fluttery sleeves, square necklines and ruffled skirts bring a fresh touch to any style of maternity dress, from understated to dressy. At the same time, simple tank dresses and t-shirts in cotton or jersey are super versatile, you’ll look just as good in one on the couch as you do with sneakers or heels for the errands and outings.

From form-fitting midis to floaty maxis with plenty of room to breathe, check out 16 of the best maternity dresses for all stages of pregnancy. You have this, mom.