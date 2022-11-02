Could Made in Italy become synonymous with sustainability?





While these efforts are necessary, more emphasis should be placed on activities aimed at eliminating waste from the outset, says Marilyn Martinez, project manager for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s fashion initiative. Shifting the focus from downstream to upstream activities will be a significant step forward. Journalist and podcaster Clare Press in conversation with Lorenzo Bertelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Prada Group, who explains that his motivation for sustainable innovation comes from his love of snow and his desire to preserve the natural world. Photo: Courtesy of Venice Sustainable Fashion Forum Prada showcased the latest iteration of its Sea Beyond partnership with Unesco, which it says has trained 600 students in four countries since its launch in 2019, and is funded by sales of the Pradas Re-Nylon collection. The Lagoon Kindergarten will educate Venetian school children about ocean preservation, using the area as a case study. I care about sustainability today because I learned it in a simple way as a child, says Lorenzo Bertelli, head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group, who is set to become the next CEO of the company. This project aims to shape the future society and Prada employees by changing the hearts and minds of the future generation. Bertelli says sustainability is crucial to the Prada Group’s future success, and that starts with changing the mindset of employees, which is why the Driver of Change learning program he developed with Unesco to support Sea Beyond is being deployed at Pradas, which has 13,000 employees. Workforce. Zero impact is not possible in a capitalist world, but we can try to make the smallest impact possible, says Bertelli. The dream is to move towards stakeholder capitalism and create a stronger balance between people and the environment. To do this, it is important that we create more value with smaller volumes. It is not simple and there is no single formula, but whoever has more must do more. The dream is to move towards stakeholder capitalism. CNMI has partnered with the United Nations’ Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) on a suite of due diligence, performance tracking and reporting tools, in hopes of making sustainability reporting as clear and standardized as financial reports. The six-step process includes the ESG General Due Diligence Supply Chain Assessment Tool; an Environment Tool to assess the impact of a brand’s supply chain; a living wage tool to perform due diligence on wages and social risks; a work, health and safety risk mapping tool for occupational hazards; an ILO Better Work Tool for human rights guidelines; and a sustainability report template for sharing all of the above with consumers and investors. This was first announced in 2021 and will now be made available to all CNMI members after a year of testing and fine-tuning. There are too many settings for sustainable fashion, and we needed to find a way to streamline them. It’s not another metric, it’s a platform designed to be fed with data that already exists, says Simone Cipriani, founder and manager of EFI. If brands have invested in existing programs and certifications, it should be incredibly easy to use. It’s a way of bringing everything together in a responsible business framework, to enable consistent reporting between companies. The framework was set up as a non-profit agency that its founders hope will be used around the world. Participating brands may have to pay a small fee to maintain the platform, but that’s yet to be determined. At next year’s conference, we can measure our progress on these important projects, says Capasa. It’s a long journey, but we have to start somewhere. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Fast Fashion Is Entering The Resale Game, But Don’t Call It Durability Beyond Sustainability: How Sana Jardins’ Fragrance Sales Fuel Its Social Impact Zalando enters the adaptive fashion race

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/sustainability/could-made-in-italy-become-synonymous-with-sustainability-fendi-prada-cnmi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos