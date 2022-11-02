Best Black Friday 2022 deals: Early sales are now live

There are decidedly two camps of shoppers when it comes to the biggest shopping week of the year: those who have been eagerly curating wish lists for months, and those who have a shiver of anxiety in back whenever the words Black Friday are spoken. No matter where you fall on this spectrum, you probably love saving money and that’s where we come in.

It might be hard to believe, but retailers in the online shopping sphere are already offering the first Black Friday deals. We’ve scoured the web and rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals from all the top brands. If you want to get a head start on savings, below are some of the lowest prices of the year.

And even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, it’s never too early to start preparing for the main event. Read on for everything we know about Black Friday 2022 so far, plus tips to make sure you’re prepared when it arrives.

Wayfair

best buy: The electronics and home appliance retailer kicked off holiday shopping long before November with new deals arriving weekly as Black Friday approaches.

Soft: Deep discounts on Chewys’ exclusive brands have dropped, so you can start stocking up on everything you need for your furry family members.

Target: Do over a month of Black Friday at Target, where a slew of deals are launched each week and a new Deal of the Day is chosen daily.

Wayfair: Coming off its second Way Day of the year, Wayfair is now marking tons of holiday home essentials, including everything from living room furniture to Christmas tree decorations.

Samsung

Lenovo: Right now, you can shop Early Black Friday Deal Days at Lenovo and save on a wide variety of tech must-haves.

Samsung: Shop some of the biggest discounts of the year on the latest smartphones, watches and laptops. tablets and more.

Satechi: Thanks to Cyber ​​Monday, you can get 40% off Black Friday Collection when you use code DEALS at checkout.

Mattresses and Bedding Deals



Lawyer: Get 10% off sitewide with code SAVE10 and shop other markdowns on the Fleece, Organic Cotton and Alpaca collections.

Bear: Right now, you can use code BF35 for 35% off sitewide and get free accessories when you buy a mattress.

Big Blanket Co.: Stay warm all winter long under a huge blanket from Big Blanket Co. and save up to $100 through November 22.

big fig: Plus-size sleepers can comfortably sleep on a Big Fig mattress and save $400 with code FRIYAY.

Brentwood House: Get 10% off luxury linens and housewares sitewide with code SAVE10 through the end of the year.

cozy earth: During the Cozy Earths Holiday Sale, you’ll get 25-30% off sitewide through November 14th.

Firm mattress: Right now you can get a king bed for the price of a queen bed and a queen bed for the price of a twin. Plus, save up to $700 on select mattresses from top brands and get 20% off Sleepys pillows.

Slumberland: Highlighted readers can get an exclusive $100 off orders of $599 or more with code CNNEXCLUSIVE, through the end of the month.

Furniture, Decor & Home Deals



Albany Park: Until November 12, get 12% off sofas and sectionals with the code CNN12.

Anthropology: Get ready to host this holiday season (or attend with a host gift in hand) and save, thanks to Anthropologies 30% off sale through November 6.

Aura Frames: Keep your family memories close at hand with a digital frame. Until November 19, you can save $20 on the Mason frame, with more promotions to come.

Kitchen and dining room offers



Godiva: Get discounts on a variety of beautiful chocolates through November 13.

Hand: Save on beautiful ceramics for your holiday meals Haand is offering 25% off all serving pieces until November 6th.

ninja kitchen: Get $35 off the OG751 Outdoor Wood-Fired Grill with exclusive code CNN35, now through December 15.

On the table: Take 20% off your purchase with code AUTUMN to save on cookware, stocking stuffers, decor and more.

Tupperware: Black Friday deals are live right now, so shop up to 25% off food storage through Thanksgiving, you’ll need somewhere to store all those leftovers, after all.

Yeti: If you purchase $200 or more of Yeti products through December 19, you will receive two free Rambler Lowball cups with your purchase.

billy: Highlighted readers can save 10% on orders of $20 or more when you use exclusive code CNN10, through the end of December.

First Aid Beauty: Keep your skin happy in the colder months of the year and save First Aid Beauty offers BOGO discounts and free gifts with bundles.

Tushy: Shop discounted bidets during Tushys Early Holiday Deals and save up to $100 on bestsellers right now.

Ultimate: Find beauty deals galore at Ulta Beauty through November 19, with early access deals on brand favorites up to 30% off plus online exclusive deals.

Sale of clothes, shoes and accessories



Tommy Jean

Life is Beautiful: Get up to 30% off apparel and accessories with code HEYHOLIDAY, through November 5.

Tommy Jean: Until November 7, Tommy John is offering 25% off loungewear, underwear and more sitewide.

Topo Drawings: Get up to 50% off durable outdoor gear and accessories.

Twillory: Versatile and breathable men’s clothing is half price until November 28.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available before the actual event, with many retailers opening doors for great savings on Thanksgiving night.

However, online deals often go live earlier than Black Friday. Select retailers already have live deals, and you can expect to see even bigger price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, November 21, and continuing through at Cyber ​​Monday on November 28.

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals, but over the past year we’ve had savings ranging from electronics and major appliances to small household items that would make the perfect gift for at least someone on your vacation list.

We expect similar products to go on sale this year. Look for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Target, Best Buy and more, as well as sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get noticed. There will likely be some discounts on Apple and Samsung products; smart TVs; games and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuum cleaners, including Dyson and Roomba; air fryers and other kitchen essentials; and clothing from major brands, to name just a few categories.

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if any new promotions have gone live. It’s also a good time to sign up for brand newsletters, as it’s often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special promotions for subscribers.

And be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and instagram, and check the site regularly. On Black Friday (and every other day of the year), highlight the best 24-hour deals you won’t want to miss.