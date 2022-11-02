Syril Karn’s Andor Fashion Statements Make More Sense Than You Think

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-8.star wars is a franchise with one of the most distinct costumes and outfits. From Jedi robes to Stormtrooper suits to Mandalorian armor – the galaxy far, far away has built an iconic fashion universe. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), for example, had a truly captivating fashion catalog ranging from its royal garments to its tactical suit. However, star wars fashion is not just for aesthetics. The costumes and outfits are loaded with symbolism and meaning of the characters. For instance, george lucas‘ six star wars movies can be read as the backstory of how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) finally got his iconic Darth Vader look. Andor builds on the fashion heritage of star wars and maybe even introduces a rival to Padme Amidala’s signature outfits. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a former security guard in a vendetta against Cassian Andor (diego moon), but his revenge and ambition are also communicated through the various outfits he wears throughout the series. With his talent for tailoring his uniform, Syril demonstrates his complicated desire to belong to an organization while rebelling against conformity and authority.

A rebel among the empire

Although he is clearly on the side of the Empire, Syril Karn is a rebel in his own right, and his uniform says it all. When we first meet Syril, he introduces himself as a loyal assistant inspector of the Preox-Morlana Authority. Unlike Cassian Andor, who has yet to find his role in the rebellion, Syril Karn already believes in something bigger than himself. When he hears the news of the two agents Cassian has murdered, Syril says, “If it’s not worth standing, then I don’t deserve the uniform.” We get a better sense of Syril’s dedication to the Preox-Morlana Authority’s mission when he decisively rallies other Pre-Mor agents to stop Cassian on Ferrix. “There comes a time when the risk of doing nothing becomes the greatest risk of all,” Syril said in a speech, “It’s one of those defining moments, and I can’t imagine a team with whom I’d rather share it than you all.” Although the other pre-mor agents laugh at him, Syril sees his uniform as a symbol of his shared sense of identity with his comrades.

However, Syril is not necessarily fond of conformism either. When he receives a briefing from his superior officer, Syril is reprimanded for the alterations he made to his uniform. Asked about the changes to be made, Syril replies: “Perhaps slightly”. Still, Syril made more than a few tweaks, such as adding “pockets, piping, and light stitching.” While altering the fabric and functionality of the Pre-Mor uniform might be a minor infraction, it already demonstrates the rebellious quality of Syril’s character. He is not only ready to challenge power, but he is also ready to usurp power. After his superior officer leaves to consult with the Imperial Security Bureau, Syril takes command of the Preox-Morlana Authority and uses all available resources and personnel to find Cassian Andor. However, Syril’s ambition would ultimately prove to be his hubris.

When he fails to capture Cassian and makes a fool of himself with Pre-Mor, Syril is fired from the agency. The Preox-Morlana Authority is disbanded as the ISB begins to take over. Syril loses his uniform, his purpose, and his sense of belonging to something bigger than himself. When he is sent back to Coruscant to live with his mother, Syril arrives with his two suitcases, where his custom Pre-Mor uniform is packed, never to be worn again. Instead of claiming authority and respect through his uniform, he arrives on Coruscant in civilian clothes, dressed like everyone else. Despite his ambition to become someone important, to be the Pre-Mor agent who captured Cassian Andor and thwarted his little rebellion, Syril eventually becomes a person.

Syril always adapts

But Syril has not finished receiving criticism for his fashion statements. Even though he hates losing his job at the Preox-Morlana agency and becoming an ordinary civilian, Syril’s mother shows more shame and disappointment. Eedy Karn (Catherine Hunter) has such high expectations for her son that her disappointment in him overshadows any feelings of love for Syril. When she is finally able to book a job interview for Syril through her uncle, Eedy addresses a specific question about choosing Syril’s costume for the interview. “Is that what you’re wearing?” she berates her son. “It’s a brown suit,” Syril replies. However, it’s not just a brown suit. Much like his Pre-Mor uniform, Syril made more “minor” changes. Eedy notices the height of his collar and sees through it. “You have to remember that you’re not just representing yourself today,” she explains, “It’s all saying something.” Regarding the height of Syril’s collar, she knows exactly what Syril wants to do: “Look at me. I don’t believe in myself. I desperately seek approval. The exaggerated height of his collar obviously represents Syril’s desperate ambitions. Even though he wants to stand out from the crowd of dummies, his decision to appear bigger than he really is is noticed by his superiors. This was the case in Pre-Mor, and Syril seems to be making the same mistake in Coruscant.

Syril’s attempt and failure at greatness is further demonstrated during Dedra’s interrogation. Although Syril has now gained a new uniform – a smart dark gray suit and tie that suits his regular office job at the Bureau of Standards – he has no power, authority or even respect against Dedra Meero (Denise Goughlisten)), a high-ranking Imperial BSI officer. Imperial officers’ uniforms are one of Star Wars’ most iconic costumes: minimalist, purely white, with a chest plate indicating rank according to its colors. Dedra is not Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing), but his white uniform of superiority clearly juxtaposes Syril’s dark gray office worker uniform. Even though Syril tries to put himself on equal footing with Dedra, Syril can’t escape the status that comes with his uniform. “I could be a valuable asset for the future,” he pleads. However, Dedra rejects him, stating, “Raise the alarm one more time, and you won’t be talking to me.” Although Dedra claims authority over Syril, she too has superiors to answer to.

Syril Karn clearly knows the significance of the various uniforms he wears. Whether as a pre-Mor agent or a clerk for the Imperial Bureau of Standards, Syril yearns to be part of something bigger than himself. And yet, he simultaneously wants a sense of control and authority for himself, exemplified by the slight modifications he makes to his uniforms. He indeed wants to be part of a larger mission and organization, but he does so through a position of power and authority. For now, he remains at the bottom of the chain of command. We have yet to see if Syril will advance the Imperial Hierarchy and what kinds of uniforms and modifications he brings with him. If his political career does not take off, we know that he can easily switch to the world of star wars fashion.