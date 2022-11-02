Chrishell Stause flaunts her toned figure in a dove gray bodycon dress

Chrishell Stause looked as toned as ever when she stepped out in a figure-hugging dress to film Selling Sunset in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The reality TV starlet, 41, wowed in a dove gray dress that hugged her stomach and showed off a hint of cleavage.

She drew attention to her toned legs in a pair of perspex heels and added a splash of color with a lavender satin coat.

The beauty wore her tresses in soft waves and sported a rich palette of makeup for the occasion.

She accessorized with sparkly earrings and an elegant leather handbag.

Selling Sunset follows a group of real estate agents, including Emma and Chrishell, working for a brokerage called the Oppenheim Group, whose beefcake president Jason Oppenheim was Chrishell’s boyfriend.

Chrishell has been dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip for a few months, who recently spoke about trolling to The Daily Telegraph.

“I definitely have a lot more people sending me weird messages or trolls asking me, ‘What are you doing with Chrishell? “, remarked crooner Drink Too Much.

“But there are so many positives in our relationship. It’s so nice to be with her and I love taking her to Australia.

The duo became an item earlier this year after Chrishell split from Jason in late 2021 over the fact that she wanted kids one day and he didn’t.

Couple: Chrishell and partner G Flip dressed up for Halloween this weekend

The pair recently won the award for most creativeHalloween outfits on weekends when they dressed like each other

Chrishell wore one of her partner’s signature looks – a pair of baggy denim shorts with Calvin Klein underwear peeking over them, a skintight white singlet and a trucker cap.

Meanwhile, Australian singer G Flip donned their girlfriend’s little pink dress, paired with a Valentino Rockstud handbag and a pair of high heels.

The star wore her long locks in soft curls and a face full of makeup.

Chrishell’s dating history also includes a failed marriage to This Is Us beefcake Justin Hartley, who is now on his third wife, The Brave actress Sofia Pernas.