It’s not the conversion of Andrew Tates, it’s some reactions from Muslim men

Many have asked why Muslim women were unhappy with Andrew Tate’s conversion. This is the wrong question. We should be delighted when someone accepts Islam.

The problem is the celebration tied to definitive statements such as “The top G accepted Islam!” and, “He will bring true masculinity back into this ummah!” The problem is that some Muslim men look at a man who *domestic violence shelter* describes as “able to radicalize men and boys to do harm offline“, like a paragon of manhood. What is at stake is the glorification of a – pre-Islamic – personality associated with the exploitation of women. The question is to express an unfettered jubilation without nuance, “inshaAllah through Islam he can find the best form of reform. The problem is the celebration, without any recognition of the ramifications that the celebration has of its forward message.

The Prophetic Tradition of Honoring Women

The Prophet took a generation of men and women from a culture that buried their own granddaughters alive, to a generation of men who honored women and women who saw honor in themselves.

This mentorship began in childhood, even in the most sacred space. The Prophet used to pray while carrying his granddaughter Umāma, and when he prostrated he put her down and when he stood up he carried her. [Bukhari, Muslim] Ibn Hajar quotes the scholar Fakahani in explaining that the Prophet did it to show them in action how to honor girls. [Fathul Bari].

The complete change of a generation is summed up by the expression of Omar statement, “In the days of ignorance, we had no consideration for women. But when Islam came and Allah mentions them, it made us understand that they have rights over us…” [Bukhari]

The revelation transformed a culture of violence, ownership and objectification of women into one in which women and men are, as described by the Prophet “the partners” [Ahmad]and as the Quran describes it, “allies” [Surat At-Tawbah: 9;71]

Islamic law and Islamic history have shown us the depth of care and critical participation of women, as established by the mentorship of the Prophet :

1. Spiritual space: Aisha tells about a mother of believers that she was in for i’tikaf with the Prophet “..and she was bleeding between her periods.” She used to see the blood and maybe she put a dish under her for the blood. (it was the bleeding of the powernot the rules, which make different decisions for the prayer) [Bukhari]

If a mother of believers went to the masjid in istihaadha, and because she did not have the hygienic resources of today, she would put a tray under her to protect the masjid from her blood, but still pray in the masjid – so what does this say about a woman’s access and connection to the house of God?

2. Privacy: Although there is a thorough and extensive discussion of the issue from a legal perspective, Ibn Taymiyyah’s words demonstrate a recognition of women’s needs, even in spaces wrongly considered taboo: cases, whether the husband did it intentionally or not, and whether he could have done it or not; it’s like maintenance and even more important. [Fatawa alKubra]

How many times have women felt that sex was only for men, that being sexual beings was only for men? And yet Omar he himself changed the law on length of service for men in the army when he heard a single woman complaining about being sexually lonely without her husband. [Ibn Qudamah, alMughni]

3. Scholarship: Women scholars have played a crucial role in Islamic history. Aisha, the daughter of the great companion Saad ibn Abi Waqqas, taught Imam Malik. Sayyid Nafisa, the Prophet’s great-granddaughter himself, was the teacher of Imam alShafi. Karimah alMarwaziyyah, the foremost hadith scholar of her time, was alKhatib alBaghdadi’s teacher. Shaykha Fatima bint Muhammad alSamarqandi was a scholar from whom the famous Salahudin alAyoubi and his predecessor Noor alDin applied for fatawa, seeking advice on matters of state. These are only a few thousand learned women in our history. [Sh Akram Nadwi’s AlMuhadithaat, Ibn Hajar’s alIsabah fi Tamiz alSahaba, Ibn Sa’ad’s al-Tabaqat, and alSakhawi’s alDaw’ al-Lami’]

A dangerous sequel and the Muslim male reaction

The Prophet is associated with uplifting women. Contrast that with Andrew Tate, whose brand is associated with men who harm and objectify women. In fact, a sister who works on publishing a study with a university sent me a message explaining: “I work in social services in England, I have met several young men newly referred to social services for problems of violent behavior, and by interviewing and working with each of these young men over the past year, we identified at least 65% of them had consumed Tate material. While she acknowledged that it may be correlation rather than causation, she mentioned that the fact that so many of them mentioned him by name is alarming.

Despite all this, even before Tate accepted Islam, some male micro-influencers were hosting it on podcasts and promoting it on their pages. They featured someone who was proud to have a webcam business to exploit women for entertainment, who spoke and joked openly about violence against women and objectified women in some of the most more derogatory. These micro-influencers who platformed him are not academics. In fact, I have heard learned men in the past denounce Tate and warn Muslim men to follow him. Why did these men welcome him as an example of manhood even before he became a Muslim, when these views are so obviously removed from Islam?

Dear Brothers: When you praise Tate as a “real man” who can bring that manliness into the Ummah with his conversion, you are communicating to many women that you literally don’t care what happens to your sisters.

Can you understand why Muslim women, especially female victims and survivors of domestic violence and those who work with women and children who are, might be terrified of Muslim men adopting Tate’s pre-Islamic attitudes towards women ? And even worse, now take Tate’s past attitudes and call them Islamic?

This week, sisters who wrote publicly that they were terrified to stay in this community due to the loud and unqualified reaction of many Muslim men, received death threats from Muslim men who follow Tate. These women were told that they weren’t really religious and they saw Muslim men on several live social media streams joking about raping them. Yes, they reported those accounts. But the fact that this has been the experience of so many women who have verbally voiced their concerns is certainly consistent with this same type of branding.

Conversion

We welcome conversion with joy. And we should all recognize that rectification takes time, support and mentorship. Conversion is an opportunity to perfect not only one’s beliefs, but also one’s character by following the pinnacle of character .

We should pray that Andrew Tate becomes the best of us and that we all become better. We should want him to have incredible support and mentorship to become his best self before Allah. and in the footsteps of the Messenger . But this process, as we all know, takes time. And the fact that we don’t give it time before it is immediately hailed as an example and hosted on so many platforms, is alarming and speaks to the real problem.

It’s not a question of conversion. The problem is a commentary on the reaction of some men in our community, the silence of too many in the face of these men and the willingness for them not only not to recognize how their reaction is so viscerally painful for women , but also how violent some of these same “brothers” are when they disagree with their sisters, and the double standards of these same men when it comes to women.

So celebrate conversion, yes, but also recognize the need for public responsibility and the responsibility to respect the will of the Prophet. mandate to men:

“…I enjoin you to be kind to women.” [Bukhari]

