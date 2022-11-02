Factory fashion brings versatility to the Denver style scene





While looking for a piano lesson for her three-year-old, Skye Barker Maa discovered that many local music programs had long waiting lists or wouldn’t take such a young student. So in 2012 Barker Maa started neighborhood music, a school inside Auroras Stanley Marketplace for students of all ages and abilities. This foray launched Barker Maas’ passion for education, and within 10 years she had opened factory five five, an artistic collective, and became general manager of the dance company Jk-co. In January 2021, Barker Maa added couture to her collection, debuting factory mode, a Stanley venue that, like a little black dress, effortlessly transforms from day to night. Leading to Denver Fashion Week (Nov 12-20) we toured the new Denver Style Center. Small batch production Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 2,500-foot space with its 11 industrial sewing machines, nine standing-height work tables, and eight garment forms functions as a production house for Colorado designers such as Missy Caldwell of Unsuitable and Darlene C. Ritz of DCR Studios. Factory Fashion employs eight designers who produce short runs for these and other local customers, including Barker Maa, who will debut Skye Aire, a line of eccentric ready-to-wear dresses at a Denver Fashion Week show. (DFW) at Sports Castle on November 12. Classes Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. In Little Sewers classes, beginners as young as six years old learn basic sewing skills, while in other classes, advanced sewers of all ages study costume, illustration or fabric design. Students can also enroll in a nine-week fashion preparation course where they design a collection and work with models and hair and makeup artists, culminating in a runway show during DFW. The looks from this fall session will be exhibited on November 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Château des Sports. Fashion champagne bar Select nights Sewing machines and folding tables are tucked away to make way for the Factory Fashions alter ego: a champagne bar with a bubbly drink program. Jazz nights feature sparkling delights such as Regents Punch: rum, brandy, pineapple, green tea and a splash of sparkling wine. Immersive party space Select weekends, 7 p.m. to midnight On certain weekends, Barker Maa puts its network of costume designers, actors, decorators and dancers into action by organizing elaborate evenings. Past iterations have included an immersive James Bond-themed party and disco fever fundraiser to support Latin Fashion Week. Keep an eye on the Factory Fashions website and social media for details on future parties.

