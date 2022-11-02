Why the TikTok trend poking fun at women who dress provocatively on Halloween isn’t funny

As Cady Heron once said in “Mean Girls,” Halloween is the one day of the year girls can wear whatever they want and as little as they want “and no other girl can. say something else”.

However, some young women didn’t get the memo this year and started a new TikTok trend based on shaming girls who choose scantily dressed costumes.

Women on TikTok are calling out for their responses to other girls’ Halloween costumes.

Most women can relate to having their clothing choices controlled, whether it’s being labeled a slut for wearing too little or being called a prudish for covering up.

Halloween takes this policing to new levels, but it’s especially alarming when it’s women telling others what they should and shouldn’t wear.

That’s what TikTok user Grace Brinkly tried to draw attention to, albeit harshly, when she created her now-viral video ahead of October 31.

I don’t think girls who sew girls like sexy costumes in their funny costumes are getting enough hate this year, so I’m here to do it. You guys aren’t funny,” Brinkly said.

Brinkly drew attention to a trend that emerged on the app in which girls reacted to other women’s riskier costumes by showing off their own picks.

No costume is better than the other, but the trend raises a question about how women perceive other women: Why do these “funny girls” feel the need to separate themselves from girls who wear more sexualized costumes? ?

This has already been discussed on TikTok. In 2021, a trend took off on the app where women were sharing “why other girls hate me”.

Other viral videos saw girls show why they ‘aren’t like other girls’ or why they ‘only have male friends’.

These trends, like this Halloween debate, all offer painful insight into the inner workings of internalized misogyny.

When women try to distance themselves from other women, it suggests that there is something wrong with being “like other girls”.

Brinkly has since been forced to clarify her comments after a designer called her a “mean girl” for speaking out against those who shame provocative costumes.

Sure, Brinkly’s joke about encouraging these girls to get hateful may have taken it too far, but the whole trend of undermining a woman’s costume choice is based on promoting negative comments. .

I love fun costumes. I also like sexy costumes. If you need to contrast yourself and stand out from these women, what do you say? said Brinkley.

While there’s nothing wrong with wearing a sexy Halloween costume or even a fun costume, it’s not okay to sit around and make fun of either.

Women are already opposed to each other in everyday life, so why sit down and choose a girl costume to make yourself look better?

The beauty of Halloween is that you can be anything.

Wear your lingerie or your granny suit, it doesn’t matter.

Victoria Soliz is a writer at YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. His work explores trends in pop culture, film and television, and celebrity news.