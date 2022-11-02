Fashion
Why the TikTok trend poking fun at women who dress provocatively on Halloween isn’t funny
As Cady Heron once said in “Mean Girls,” Halloween is the one day of the year girls can wear whatever they want and as little as they want “and no other girl can. say something else”.
However, some young women didn’t get the memo this year and started a new TikTok trend based on shaming girls who choose scantily dressed costumes.
Women on TikTok are calling out for their responses to other girls’ Halloween costumes.
Most women can relate to having their clothing choices controlled, whether it’s being labeled a slut for wearing too little or being called a prudish for covering up.
Halloween takes this policing to new levels, but it’s especially alarming when it’s women telling others what they should and shouldn’t wear.
That’s what TikTok user Grace Brinkly tried to draw attention to, albeit harshly, when she created her now-viral video ahead of October 31.
I don’t think girls who sew girls like sexy costumes in their funny costumes are getting enough hate this year, so I’m here to do it. You guys aren’t funny,” Brinkly said.
Brinkly drew attention to a trend that emerged on the app in which girls reacted to other women’s riskier costumes by showing off their own picks.
No costume is better than the other, but the trend raises a question about how women perceive other women: Why do these “funny girls” feel the need to separate themselves from girls who wear more sexualized costumes? ?
This has already been discussed on TikTok. In 2021, a trend took off on the app where women were sharing “why other girls hate me”.
Other viral videos saw girls show why they ‘aren’t like other girls’ or why they ‘only have male friends’.
These trends, like this Halloween debate, all offer painful insight into the inner workings of internalized misogyny.
When women try to distance themselves from other women, it suggests that there is something wrong with being “like other girls”.
Brinkly has since been forced to clarify her comments after a designer called her a “mean girl” for speaking out against those who shame provocative costumes.
Sure, Brinkly’s joke about encouraging these girls to get hateful may have taken it too far, but the whole trend of undermining a woman’s costume choice is based on promoting negative comments. .
Related stories from YourTango:
I love fun costumes. I also like sexy costumes. If you need to contrast yourself and stand out from these women, what do you say? said Brinkley.
While there’s nothing wrong with wearing a sexy Halloween costume or even a fun costume, it’s not okay to sit around and make fun of either.
Women are already opposed to each other in everyday life, so why sit down and choose a girl costume to make yourself look better?
The beauty of Halloween is that you can be anything.
Wear your lingerie or your granny suit, it doesn’t matter.
Victoria Soliz is a writer at YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. His work explores trends in pop culture, film and television, and celebrity news.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yourtango.com/news/tiktok-trend-mocking-women-dress-provocatively-halloween
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Big Man Cricket-GY reacts to GCB – Kaieteur News
- Why the TikTok trend poking fun at women who dress provocatively on Halloween isn’t funny
- JMA earthquake early warning to cover vibrations affecting tall towers
- Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton is asking Donald Trump to pay legal fees in a lawsuit for collusion with Russia. Details here
- KCR has a direct line to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responsible for Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad
- Turkey says Swedish NATO pledges ‘will not be enough until they are implemented’
- Voter turnout in the United States has spiked recently, but still lags many peer countries
- President Joko Widodo arrives at JIExpo to attend Indo Defense 2022
- How Google Helps Scammers Through Google Sites
- Universal Hollywood Hints Reservations May Be Needed For Super Nintendo World
- FIA summons Imran Khan over encryption issue and banned funding case – Pakistan
- Russia blames Britain for ordering Nord Stream explosions | Russia-Ukraine War News