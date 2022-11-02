Bulldogs open season in dominant fashion





CHARLESTON, SC The Citadel wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season with a dominating 45-0 win over Queens University on Tuesday night inside McAlister Field House. Match results 174 Ben Hoodert (CIT) FALL Jay Skalecki (QU), 4:16

184 Micah DiCarlo (CIT) TF D’Andree Hunt (QU), 15-0 (4:30)

197 Marc Chaid (CIT) TF Riley Kuhn (QU), 18-0 (4:35)

285 John Chesser (CIT) FALL Mikey Lytle (QU), 4:46

125 Blair Orr (CIT) CASE Griffen Gonzales (QU), 4:32

133 Geoge Rosas (CIT) MD Stephen Cotton (QU), 13-1

141 Jason Garai (CIT) MD David Makupson (QU), 13-4

149 Ethan Willis (CIT) DEC Melvin Rubio (QU), 5-0

157 Selwyn Porter (CIT) DEC Nico D’Amico (QU), 11-5

165 Brodie Porter CIT) DEC Vladimir Sukhikh (QU), 9-2 How did it happen Ben Hoodert started the game with a fall in the second period. He got an out in the opening period, then used a second-period out to use it for the pinfall.

started the game with a fall in the second period. He got an out in the opening period, then used a second-period out to use it for the pinfall. Micah DiCarlo followed by a takedown and near drop in the first period, before securing six near drop points in the second period en route to the tech drop win.

followed by a takedown and near drop in the first period, before securing six near drop points in the second period en route to the tech drop win. Marc Chaid followed much of the same script as DiCarlo as he worked quickly on his opponent, winning the match, 18-0, in 4:35.

followed much of the same script as DiCarlo as he worked quickly on his opponent, winning the match, 18-0, in 4:35. In an exciting match at 285, John Chesser fell behind early before coming back strong in the second period. He exhausted his much bigger opponent and finally managed to get the turn for the fall.

fell behind early before coming back strong in the second period. He exhausted his much bigger opponent and finally managed to get the turn for the fall. Blair Orr wasted little time getting on set in his debut. He recorded a takedown in the first 10 seconds of the game and finished the rest of the period. He got a quick knockdown in the second period and secured the fall at 4:32.

wasted little time getting on set in his debut. He recorded a takedown in the first 10 seconds of the game and finished the rest of the period. He got a quick knockdown in the second period and secured the fall at 4:32. George Roses was very active in his game at 133 pounds, getting one out and four near-drop points in the first period.

was very active in his game at 133 pounds, getting one out and four near-drop points in the first period. Jason Garai got three eliminations in the opening period, the last of which was just before the buzzer. He finished the second period in the lead, then added a pair of third-period takedowns for the major decision victory.

got three eliminations in the opening period, the last of which was just before the buzzer. He finished the second period in the lead, then added a pair of third-period takedowns for the major decision victory. Ethan Willis controlled their game from the start in a 5-0 win. He got a quick out and then finished the rest of the first period and all of the second period. He would add a knockdown in the third period and secure driving time.

controlled their game from the start in a 5-0 win. He got a quick out and then finished the rest of the first period and all of the second period. He would add a knockdown in the third period and secure driving time. Selwyn Porter scored six points in the first period and battled his way to an 11-5 victory at 157 pounds.

scored six points in the first period and battled his way to an 11-5 victory at 157 pounds. Brodie Porter was knocked out early in the game, but was able to come back with a second-period out for a one-point advantage. He followed that up with a strong third period for the 9-2 win. Next The Bulldogs return to the mat on Nov. 5 at the Southeastern Open in Salem, Va.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://citadelsports.com/news/2022/11/1/wrestling-bulldogs-open-season-in-dominating-fashion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos