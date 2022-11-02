Livermore cops dress up as cowboys to raise money for students





LIVERMORE, CA Yee-haw! Throughout November, Livermore Police Department officers have the opportunity to dress in Old West attire to help raise awareness for their annual Shop with a cop program, which provides Christmas gifts and experiences to LVJUSD students in need.

For the past few years, the department has participated in No Shave November, but that’s less of a novelty now that new department guidelines allow facial hair. The department is trying to raise $10,000 to adopt over 40 students from Livermore. On a Saturday morning in early December, selected students will meet Livermore agents at their schools. The officers then drive the students to Walmart, where they are greeted by the Granada High School Marching Band and student leaders from LHS and GHS. They are then treated to a shopping spree to select gifts for themselves and their families. After shopping, students are treated to a breakfast prepared by the Livermore Police Department and spend time wrapping gifts.

