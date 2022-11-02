Why royals and CEOs swear by the Swiss label





When Indra Nooyi discovered Akris in 2010, four years after being named CEO of PepsiCo, she was one of 11 female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. Her first purchase was the Akris double-sided sheath. She bought the same style in black, navy and gray, so each dress could be paired with multiple jackets. If you look at my closet now, it’s about 65% Akris, says Nooyi, who cherishes couture brands, not to mention the boost of confidence that clothes provided to the only high-ranking woman in rooms dominated by women. men. I no longer had to feel uncomfortable about being a woman or an immigrant. There I was, this elegantly turned person. They say the clothes make the man. I tell you something: clothes make a woman too if they are the right clothes. The finale of Akris’ 100th anniversary parade in Paris in October. JULIAN DE ROSA // Getty Images Women have always been at the heart of Akris, the Swiss luxury goods brand which celebrates its centenary with a new book this month titled, Akris: A Century in Fashion: ($85, Lars Mller Publishers), from which this essay is adapted. This word has no equivalent in English but it conveys, in the words of designer Albert Kriemler, the aesthetic ideal of natural evidence. (Among the brand’s best-known clients are Princess Charlene of Monaco, who attended its 100th anniversary show during Paris Fashion Week; first ladies Michelle Obama and Jill Biden; and Cate Blanchett.) More Town and Country It was Kriemler’s grandmother, Alice Kriemler-Schoch, who opened the first workshop in 1922 at the age of 26, and her mother Ute who cemented lasting relationships with customers and stores. The memory of Utes still looms large. Albert Kriemler’s mother, effortlessly dressed, elegant and sporty, Ute has always been at the heart of the brand, not only in her style but also in her ease and confidence, says Linda Fargo, senior vice president of fashion. at Bergdorf Goodman. She was Albert’s muse, of course, and central to his inspiration for many years. JULIAN DE ROSA//Getty Images As she led her sons Albert and Peter to take over the family business, Ute was key to , which began in 1988 and continues today. She was the company’s envoy to New York, organizing trade shows and sales appointments in the 80s and 90s. The personal touch of a family fashion brand remains a rarity. Ute would be there at the sales meeting to welcome you. She’d walk you through it, says Saks Fifth Avenue fashion director Roopal Patel. Princess Charlene of Monaco, a loyal Akris customer, and label designer Albert Kriemler. Richard Edge // Getty Images When Patel was at Bergdorf Goodman in the early 2000s, word got around about the quiet Swiss home. Rumor had it that Albert knew how to cut an amazing jacket. At a time when other designers were working in stripes, black, navy and charcoal, he was experimenting with saturated jewel tones and changing the collar notch. Akris A century in fashion: of course Akris A century in fashion: of course Around this time, Vanessa Kingori was appointed editor of British QG, and she bought her first Akris jacket at the London store. It was a black number with slightly cropped sleeves. As the first woman, first person of color, and youngest to hold this role, she wanted to make an impression. She remembers wearing the jacket to her first big meeting as an editor. It was a truly pivotal moment in my life. When you’re the first and only in a role like that, you have a bit of impostor syndrome, no matter how qualified you are, she recalls. This jacket made me feel like I stood taller. It didn’t make the woman do what she was designed to do. This story appears in the November 2022 issue of City & Country. SUBSCRIBE NOW

