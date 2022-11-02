Why don’t XL men find anything that suits them?





A 2019 Mental Health Foundation survey found that nearly three in 10 (28%) adult men aged 18 and older felt anxious due to body image issues. One in five (21%) said concerns about body image led them to dress in a way that concealed their body, while 22% said they compared their bodies negatively to others. Your trust is stolen, continues Ben. I was taller when I was younger and couldn’t wear the clothes everyone else wore. Psychologically, it was difficult, it had an impact on confidence and social involvement. Everyone wants to look and feel the best they can, but if you’re not even able to get out of the starting blocks, especially when you’re young and sensitive, it becomes very difficult. Limited choice While all statistics point to a steadily growing market, both in terms of average customer size and potential sales volume, data from the United States suggests that plus size menswear has declined in value from around 870 million in 2020 to around 740 million in 2021. This was partly due to the pandemic, but also because taller men have been slower than women to hit the body positivity fashion drum. One lawyer is Kelvin Davis, founder and creator of the Notoriously Dapper blog. With a 40-inch waist and a 30-inch inside leg, he found it almost impossible to find stylish clothes and started writing about his experiences on Facebook in 2012. At the time, he received many negative comments and he was told to get up or go to the gym. However, things have definitely started to change over the past five years, he says. But it’s still hard to find clothes. It’s getting better for things like t-shirts and polo shirts, but when it comes to suits or a nice durable jacket or jeans, there’s still little to choose from. It doesn’t make sense, because around the world, the taller you are, the more masculine you are perceived. If you look at someone like Dwayne The Rock Johnson, he’s the ultimate man, but he’d have a hard time walking into a store and buying a shirt. Ben agrees: the fashion industry is the only industry in men’s culture that demonizes size. Everything is small, dainty and lean, even though the average British man now has a 42 inch chest. Aesthetics is not an aspiration, it is alienating. Brands exclude plus sizes for different reasons. For most, the issue is cost. Some high-end fashion brands avoid larger sizes for aesthetic reasons. It is not uncommon to see very thin male models parading on the catwalks. The Guccis spring 2022 ready-to-wear show featured extremely thin male models while in 2019, at Paris Fashion Week, designer Hedi Slimanes’ debut menswear collection for Celine was draped over a collection of long waifs.

