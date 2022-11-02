Fashion
Nanushkas CEO Pter Baldaszti talks about China and the future of fashion
Nanushka, one of the fastest growing fashion brands, is poised to make a splash in China, targeting nine stores in the world’s second-largest economy by 2026.
The Budapest-based fashion house has also launched on the Alibaba Group’s Tmall marketplace and opened a store in Shanghai in October.
In this episode of Alicast, were joined by Pter Baldaszti, the co-founder and CEO of Nanushka and the fashion investment platform Vanguards Group to talk about his vision of China.
Any brand that aims to grow its business will need to travel to China and meet the brand’s Chinese community and customers in the Chinese domestic market, Baldaszti said.
China is becoming the the largest luxury market in the world by 2025 and global brands such as Bulgari, Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli have all launched this year on Alibaba’s digital marketplaces serving over 1 billion Chinese consumers.
We have a very ambitious China expansion strategy for China, Baldaszti said.
In September, Nanushka opened a store in Shanghai at the high-end IAMP mall, which also houses Gucci, Prada and Balmain boutiques. Nanushka engages and collaborates with local creatives to create a community around the Shanghai store.
Next, Nanushka plans to open a store in central Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan province, and next year in Beijing. The brand aims to have nine stores in China’s Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities by 2026, when nearly half of its stores globally will be in the Middle Kingdom.
The brand worn by Michelle Obama, Yang Mi and Billie Eilish has not paid celebrities to wear its clothes.
Baldaszti and his wife, Sandra Sndor, co-founded Nanushka in 2005, and the brand has since received worldwide recognition for its focus on craftsmanship and sustainability with a modern minimalist aesthetic. It is widely regarded as one of the vanguards of today’s independent luxury fashion houses.
Nanushkas’ global rollout push comes as the climate crisis weighs on buying decisions around the world. A recent survey found that 90% of Chinese consumers already know the importance of sustainable shopping.
Brands featured at Paris Fashion Week referenced industrial bohemian chic and included coats in vegan leather.
We are shocked to see how educated Chinese customers are on the subject of sustainability, more educated than other markets, which was a big eye-opener for us, Baldaszti said.
Given Chinese consumer interest and the relatively high knowledge base, Baldaszti sees an opportunity for the brand to continue the conversation with customers about sustainability. He thinks it’s essential to be very transparent about where the brand is sustainable and where it shouldn’t build trust, given the degree of greenwashing going on in the industry.
Nanouchka publishes sustainability reports and is a signatory to the United Nations Fashion Charter.
We are shocked at how educated Chinese customers are on sustainability
Its clear ownership by Vanguards accelerated the development of Nanushkas. When the private equity firm bought Nanushka, it was a million-euro business, and this year it will generate between 45 and 50 million in revenue.
Next year, the brand will reap the rewards of its heavy investments, store openings, launch on Tmall and expansion into new categories such as bags.
Vanguards targets fashion and lifestyle brands in the untapped 1-20 million annual revenue space, and scales them to a range of over 50 million. It operates in the sweet spot where brands are considered too big for small investors and too small for big funds.
Alicast is produced by Alizila, Alibaba's newsroom.
