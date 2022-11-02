Inside Africa’s main fashion week





For Jzo’s founders, Olamide Akindeinde and Joseph Ike, the focus was on creating a royal and celestial collection that told the story of Africa. We are an Africa-centric brand and that is where our inspiration always begins, says Kindeinde. We have to take traditional ideas, traditional themes and try to modernize them as much as possible. Designer Paolo Sisiano also echoes this. As an African-born designer, I try to stay as global as possible, says Sisiano, who adds that he tries to do this by experimenting with colorful prints and a mix of fitted and loose designs. Support for designers before and after fashion week Securing orders before the shopping season ends is a common problem for many young and up-and-coming designers, especially those who only exhibit in Lagos, says The Folklore founder Amira Rasool, who organized a premiering for buyers October 11-14, ahead of Fashion Week. We recognize that Lagos Fashion Week is coming later in the shopping season, says Rasool. So we want to be able to do that sooner before retailers run out of budget and can’t bring people in for SS23 anymore. Since expanding beyond its multi-brand website, The Folklore, now part of The Folklore Group, connects designers with national and international buyers. Brands such as Orange Culture, womenswear brand Onalaja and gender neutral brand Cute Saint were among the brands chosen to virtually showcase their upcoming collection to shoppers. Rasool says the team received a set with information on how to showcase their collections; advice on the type of questions to ask buyers; and helped them build line sheets. After reflection, she notes that the preview should have taken place earlier, ideally just after Paris. Rasool says this is the direction wholesale buying will be headed in the near future. Not everyone will be able to travel to Nigeria or South Africa, she said. And that’s why the Folklore Connect exists, so that we can try to make it as efficient as possible, while giving [buyers] as much of this in real life experience as possible. Although New York-based retailer Moda Operandi was not physically present at Lagos Fashion Week, the company said it will continue to support designers this season, but through a bespoke show. Moda Operandi first launched its 2020 Lagos Fashion Week show during the pandemic. Following our vault show last year featuring Lisa Folawiyo, Banke Kuku, Studio 189, Onalaja, and Abiola Olusola, we were able to draft an order for an in-season curation of Lisa Folawiyo, says Moda Contemporary Buyer Operandis , Kelsey Lyle, and adds that sales at her Lagos Fashion Week show in 2021 are up 100% from the first Lagos Fashion Week show the year before. She says the retailer plans to hold another curated trunk show for brands including Tia Adeola, Abiola Olusola, Odio Mimonet, Banke Kuku and Imad Eduso, as well as a standalone show for Lisa Folawiyo. Beyond securing buyers and resellers, financial support is needed to sustain the influx of demand from young designers. The Bestseller Foundation provides financial support to help improve infrastructure for designers as well as fashion week as a whole. We are working quite extensively to see how we use our skills with the Bestseller business to support the value chain to ensure that Africa and Nigeria become not just cotton producers but also high fashion , says Tine Fisker Henriksen of the Bestseller Foundation ahead of the second day of shows. . Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: Meet the young designers who are shaking up sustainable fashion in Africa Can a Rwandan manufacturing plant boost the Made in Africa movement? Meet the Next Generation African Designers Raising Capital from Investors

