Outstanding Fall Fashion Looks – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Knitwear, edgy layering and fashionable boots littered the University of Massachusetts campus last week. Irregular shapes and mixes of textures aligned with current trends, but students continue to add their own style to their outfits.
The weather in Amherst has remained quite warm this fall. Despite the heat, many students prefer fall fashion, opting for jackets and boots.
On October 28, Amherst reached 56 degrees Fahrenheit, with very cloudy skies. The sun broke through the clouds later in the day, but when Jimmy Dubon woke up, fog was rampant. He couldn’t see out of his window. Randomly, Dubon chose a vintage military green nylon jacket from US military surplus, just for looks.
I just put on this little jacket, he said. It won’t really protect me from the cold, it’s just for looks.
Dubon wore the jacket over his shoulders, allowing his backpack straps to add dimension to his outfit. He decided to pair it with a black t-shirt, with graphic details in the same green tone. Deep down, Dubon stayed true to his roots.
It’s my Levi pants that I wear everywhere, he said.
The statement, high fashion shoes added both shape and a touch of white. Dubon sported Rick Owens Ramones. These weren’t the classic Ramones, however, and Dubon clarified their fashion-forward midsoles. They are abstract from last season, he said.
Kara Abednego, a junior double major in linguistics and French, approached her outfit logically.
It’s warm today, but a bit dark, so I opted for a darker outfit, she said. Her black skater skirt gave her a weather-appropriate outfit, paired with a contrasting warm sweater she bought from Depop.
[Then skirt] is actually my best friends,” Abednego said. We had exactly the same [one]but I lost mine, and she was like you could have it.
She finished the look with an old pair of black wingtip shoes that looked brand new, adding that they were one of her favorite pairs of shoes.
I bought them when I was in ninth grade and took a city tour of Japan, and they still suit me,” Abednego said.
Abednego is originally from Indonesia, where she acquired most of her rings. It’s actually my mother. I stole it from him, she laughs. Abednego also donned a family treasured couple ring, but not his own. The ring is his parents, from when they were dating. My brother has the other one, and I have this one, she explained.
On Halloween, the temperature hit nearly 70 degrees Fahrenheit in Amherst. Music student Senior Tess Maguire pulled out all the stops in the holiday spirit.
Maguire has dressed in bright colors, despite what she considers a mundane fashion scene on campus. Usually when I walk across campus, everyone is wearing their sweatshirts, and it’s kind of annoying, she says.
Her look consisted of a plain red knit with a white knit scarf and bold, bright boots.
I put on my scarf. It’s honestly very soft, and I needed something to match the boots, Maguire said.
Complementing the red and white, Maguire attached black cuffed pants, creating a red, white and black color scheme, which was very aesthetically powerful.
Senior Tyler Thurston, a natural resource conservation specialist, walked while eating a bagel. Thurston once again flaunted statement footwear, and his Carolina lumberjack boots were suited to the Amherst terrain.
Tucked into boots, Thurston wore camouflage-print cargo joggers. Mixing materials, he put on a denim jacket. I fly [the jacket] of my father, he said. Thurston layered the patriarch product over a crew neck.
The sun was barely visible, but Thurston made sure to include a pair of inexpensive sunglasses. Instead, he included a Patagonia beanie, whatever the weather. The large khaki-colored canvas messenger bag was a matter of preference. In fact, I really hate regular backpacks, so I only have a messenger bag, he said.
I kinda like the earth-[tone] colors, but also streetwear, and I think it kind of mixes the two, he says.
