This State Has The Best Street Style – Sourcing Journal





New York’s unwavering fashion influence extends beyond the catwalks, according to a new index of US states with the best street style by menswear brand BoohooMan. Based on the last 12 months of online search data and social media engagement by state, Boohoo Group-owned online fast fashion retailer’s The Street Style Index ranks street style in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia according to four pillars. The index is based on the number of fans per look on the popular online fashion community Lookbook.nu; views of streetwear videos on TikTok; streetwear search interest via Google Trends; and style influence based on the number of Google searches for streetwear in each state via SEO tool, Ahrefs. New York retained its title as America’s fashion capital, with the most fans per look on Lookbook, with 28.93 fans per look based on 52,396 posts. It also sparked the most interest in streetwear on Ahrefs. New York generated the second highest interest via Google Trends (DC ranked #1) and the seventh highest number of views on Tiktok for search terms such as “New York streetwear”. The Empire State has the most Googled street style in the country, receiving 22,150 average monthly searches, nearly 10 times the search volume seen than any other state, according to the index. California ranks just behind New York with the second best street style. The Golden State generated the third highest search interest in Google Trends for terms related to streetwear. It also has the second most influential street style as #2 most searched on Google in the US with 2,230 average monthly searches. The territory home to San Francisco and Los Angeles missed out on the top spot as it was voted tenth best street style online with 13.38 fans per look across 36,346 posts. At #3, Hawaii ranked first among states for online search interest in streetwear via Google Trends and Ahrefs, receiving 2,150 average monthly searches. It was voted the ninth best street style online ahead of California with 14.4 fans per look based on 2,578 posts. Hawaii also ranked 20th in total views on TikTok for “Hawaii streetwear.” New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, DC, Washington, Florida and Oregon round out the top 10 list. What is the trend Always first to try new trends, New York has shown the most interest in cargo pants, a key piece in designers’ spring-summer 2023 collections. In September, searches for “cargo pants” rose 257% to an all-time high in the Empire State. Bombers are also on the rise. The unisex jacket is searched for about 156,000 times in the United States, with New York leading the trend this season, according to the index. Although tracksuits hit an all-time high last winter, thanks in large part to the skyrocketing popularity of Netflix hit “Squid Game,” coordinates are set to make another big comeback this year. According to Google Trends, New York staters are interested in this style moment more than anyone in the United States.

