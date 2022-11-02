Ofrenda honors the Lakeview boutique, the restaurant’s family





There are similar images, skeletons, spirits and candy, but for many Chicagoans of Mexican descent, the day after Halloween is more of a spiritual holiday than a scary one. And for a deep-rooted Lake View family, this year’s Day of the Dead is all about remembering a very special life. El Tapatio Cafe in Lakeview. If the memory is good then at Café el Tapatio, the memory of a distant place is always on the menu. Julie and Jose Parra emigrated to Chicago from Guadalajara, Mexico, and opened the restaurant overlooking the lake in the mid-1970s. Julie and Jose Parra. El Tapatio is an anchor of the block and a reflection of the personality of the longtime owners. But after two decades in the kitchen, Julie Parra has cooked up another business idea. Pilsen Day of the Dead exhibition honoring departed loved ones

My mother was tired of the monotony of daily cooking and wanted to go into retail, said Julie’s son, Mauricio Joe Parra. About half a block south on Ashland Avenue, she opened a children’s boutique that became a clothing store that would help weave Mexican culture into Chicago style. Eventually, Julie’s daughter, Ivette Parra, took over the clothing store with her own daughter Mia. Ivette Parra and her daughter Mia in their family clothing store. About six months ago, Julie Parra died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 74. But his memory is alive. She is always there with me. Still. Still. Always, says Ivette Parra. And that’s why this year, one of the most important Mexican holidays is more poignant for the Parras. Da de Muertos or Day of the Dead mixes Mexican mysticism and Catholic tradition. It is believed that the spirits of the dead are welcomed into the world of the living for one day each year. Ivette Parra built an ofrenda, or altar, for the holiday, a sort of memorial to her mother and other deceased family members, with their favorite things to help them celebrate. In the restaurant, there is another altar with the photo of Julie Paras smiling over the dining room as she had done for over 40 years. Day of the Dead is a legacy that lives on Ashland Avenue and on the memorial lane. As long as you remember all those times you were with them, they will always be alive with us, said Ivette Parra.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgntv.com/news/chicago-news/lakeview-dress-shop-restaurant-honors-matriarch-others-with-beautiful-ofrenda/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos