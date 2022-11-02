Fashion
Woman Claims She Was Sent Home For Wearing Revealing Outfit To Work: Sounds Like Jealousy
A woman said she was fired from work by human resources because her office attire was too revealing. Now the internet has defended the worker saying the HR worker was jealous of her outfit.
Marie Dee, who goes by @notmariedee on TikTok, recently posted a video of the human rights abuse that allegedly led to her being sent home. In the TikTok video, which has over 27 million views, Marie wears a black short-sleeved midi bodycon dress.
Guys, it happened again. I’m sent home for my outfit, read text overlay. This time the HR girl approached me. I’m about to ask him.
As she films herself in front of the HR representative, we hear the specialist say: I’m sorry, you still can’t wear that. It’s too revealing and distracting.
Is it entertaining? Marie asked, to which the HR representative replied: Very good.
TikTok users were shocked that Marie’s simple black outfit was deemed too revealing and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the alleged dress code violation.
You look gorgeous! one person wrote.
Looks like normal business attire to me, someone else said.
I’m a human resources manager and I think your attire is professional and neat! said a third user.
A number of TikTokers also believed that the HR employee was simply jealous of Marie’s outfit and sent her home in retaliation.
Please. You look beautiful, sounds like jealousy, one person wrote.
I think she is jealous. You are beautiful and completely professional, said another user.
Following the incident, Marie posted a second video, in which she tested the theory that the HR employee was jealous. To do this, she wore a different dress and presented it to the male HR representative in the office.
Let’s test the jealousy theory, she said in the follow-up video, as she donned a neon green bodycon dress with a low-cut neckline. I’m going to wear something ridiculous and try to get approval from the human resources representative who is here today, who is a man.
The male HR representative reacted positively to Marie’s outfit and even encouraged her to take a walk. While some TikTokers have always defended Marie, others have suggested the whole incident was staged, due to the unprofessional response from HR officials.
He’s definitely not HR with an answer like that, one person wrote.
Ok, I feel like this must definitely be a joke, said another user. The last one was crazy but THAT. If not, HR is the problem.
As an HR professional, I worry about your HR team, someone else said.
Much of the Maries TikTok page is dedicated to fun work-related content, some users even claimed that she worked with her husband at her father’s business, leading many to believe that the alleged violation of human rights was wrong.
I absolutely fell for it, said one commenter. LOL.
The Independent contacted Marie for a comment.
