Behind the scenes of Katy Perry’s LEGO brick dress





The LEGO Holiday Campaign for 2022 features Katy Perry in a LEGO dress and now the story behind this unique garment has been explained. In the LEGO Groups 2022 Holiday Ad Campaign, Katy Perry wears a LEGO brick dress and other accessories and now the story behind this unique outfit has been revealed. revealed as a collaboration between Katys costume designer, Heather Picchiottino, and LEGO Group design lead, Matthew Ashton. Creating this dress for Katy was definitely a highlight of my career, Heather explained. It was a special moment to create a dress for one of the most iconic musical artists and the most iconic toy company in the world, The LEGO Group! Katys’ style is unique, bold and she often wears pieces that incorporate surrealism and elements of surprise. The LEGO dress definitely stuck with her style heritage in that it celebrated a clever way of using a non-fashion item to create a fabulous dress. The dress consists of a series of enlarged bricks incorporated into the dress, notably on the body, on the arms and on the head. Another part of the interview on LEGO.com shared that this was not the first LEGO brick dress design. I sketched out all the possibilities and presented sketches to Katy who chose her favorite design. Once the design was locked in, I worked with my team in LA to create a pattern and sew the dress. Matthew and the LEGO Group design team created all of these amazing designs with LEGO elements to add to the dress. It took some trial and error, but we made it! The fun part was the thrill of it all coming together, just at the last moment. I remember Matthew and I were making changes and additions until we shot the first take! You can watch the first advert for the new holiday campaign by checking out our initial report and learn how to win a new LEGO bundle featuring Katy Perry merchandise via the VIP Rewards Center. Support the work that Brick Fanatics done by purchasing your LEGO sets using our affiliate links. Thanks!

