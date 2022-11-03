Fashion
Kim Kardashian wears a clingy white SKIMS dress that leaves very little to the imagination
Kim Kardashian knows how to usher in a new month in take your social media posts up a notch. On Nov. 1, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder posed in a new dress from her Soft Lounge Shimmer line which is sure to make the holiday season even more festive.
Wearing a gorgeous, shapely white dress, the reality TV star flaunted her curves in a very alluring photoshoot. (To see the photo HERE.) The sexy, slightly sparkly outfit is going to be a must-have silhouette for SKIMS fans because it is beautiful in every way, according to the company legend. She teamed the look with two diamond cuff bracelets, white heels and her icy blonde locks that cascade over her body in subtle waves.
kim’s company worth $3.2 billion in January 2022, but her fashion influence is not appreciated by all members of her family, her eldest daughter, North West, 9, being her biggest critic these days. North is very opinionated when it comes to what I wear, she Told vogue earlier this year. Shell always complains when I wear too much black. I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day dressed head to toe in pink, and she was so excited she ran up to me and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining and said mom, you always wear black.
LOL, you can’t win them all with a home tween, even when you’re a pop culture icon like Kim. The good news is that many others appreciate his style and are happy to add their touch. its SKIMS collection. Her daughter holds her down while her company lets her fly away.
