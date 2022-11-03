Kanye West can’t sell ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts because two black men own the brand









Two black radio hosts in Arizona could pose a potential obstacle if Kanye West ever decides to sell his White Lives Matter t-shirts in the United States. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic number, became the legal owners of the phrase mark for use on clothing late last month. The story was first reported by capital B. Appropriating the branding for the phrase, White Lives Matter, was a difficult decision for the hosts, they said, but they agreed to do so once it was clear someone would make a significant profit from it. , because as you’ve seen, even though he (West) says some really hurtful, divisive and sometimes crazy things, he’s got a bit of a bigot and every time he releases something, it sells out, has Ward told CNN. He said the phrase had more force than they had hoped and the best case scenario is that no one utters the term in the coming months. Hosts see ownership of the brand as a responsibility that includes making sure it doesn’t end up in the wrong hands. They didn’t want anyone potentially profiting from the term that the Anti-Defamation League classified as a hate slogan. The phrase is used by white supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan, and described as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The trademark was first filed last month, data from the US Patent and Trademark Office shows, the same day West wore a shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on the front and the words White Lives Matter written on the back. He wore the shirt to a surprise show at Paris Fashion Week. The person who originally obtained the trademark transferred ownership to Ja and Wards Civic Cipher LLC weeks later, according to data from the US Patent and Trademark Office. CNN has reached out to the original owner for comment. Civic Cipher told CNN that the brand’s original owner was a listener to their show and wished to remain anonymous. Ja told CNN that brand ownership means having the exclusive right to sell clothing with that term. When the listener found out that the rapper-producer had repopularized the term, I think that maneuver was primarily to make sure others wouldn’t take advantage of it. Ja and Ward aren’t sure why the listener originally bought the rights to the phrase, but they believe that when the term went viral again, the listener no longer felt like the right person to champion those efforts. Over the years West, who legally changed his name to Ye, made multiple inflammatory statements that angered many in the black community, including his insistence that slavery was a choice and that the racism is a dated concept. And his recent anti-Semitic remarks prompted companies he was affiliated with to end their ties with him, ending his tenure on the Forbes billionaires list. Civic Cipher is a national show that started in 2020 to create space for black and brown people to have courageous conversations. The black community goes beyond rapping and singing, and the show goes beyond what a listener would typically hear on a hip-hop radio station, Ja told CNN. We deal with police violence, housing inequalities, environmental racism, we deal with maternal health issues that disproportionately affect black and brown communities.

