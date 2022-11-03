Holly Willoughby wears a stunning LK Bennett polka dot dress





Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a polka dot midi dress before her appearance on This morning Tuesday, November 2. Taking to social media to share her gorgeous fashion choice with fans, Holly captioned her Instagram snap, “Morning Wednesday…see you @thismorning at 10am… […] dress available to rent or buy from @lkbennettlondon 🖤” This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Pictured is Holly wearing the Navy and yellow Tallis polka dot pleated shirt dress from LK Bennett. This dress can be worn for all kinds of occasions and is a special and heroic piece that you will want to have in your wardrobe forever. It can be dressed up for more formal occasions with heels or worn to the office or to a drink with a pair of boots. The dress features a host of flattering features including a cinched waist, pleated midi skirt and long sleeves. Not to mention, it also benefits from the feminine and timeless polka dot design. The Tallis Navy and Yellow Polka Dot Pleated Shirt Dress is available in sizes 6 to 18. At £279 it’s a superb investment. LK Bennett Tallis Navy & Yellow Polka Dot Pleated Shirt Dress, £279 LK Bennett

lkbennett.com However, considering its price, the good news is that you can also rent the dress if you have a special occasion coming up! LK Borrowed by LK Bennett lets you hire a whole host of clothes from the brand, this dress included, with the platform offering a 2-clothes plan for £79 a month. Rent the Tallis Navy and Yellow Polka Dot Pleated Shirt Dress HERE Alternatively, we’ve rounded up our favorite polka dot midi dresses from top retailers, so you can replicate Holly’s stunning look at a more affordable price: Midaxi Tie Front Polka Dot Shirt Dress, £45 MRS

markandspencer.com Navy Polka Dot Smocked Midi Dress, £32 River Island

riverisland.com Polka Dot Tied Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, £39 London set

markandspencer.com Navy Polka Dot Jacquard Smocked Midi Dress, £43 River Island

riverisland.com Who doesn’t love peas?!

