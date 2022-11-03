Why Men’s and Women’s Shirt Buttons on Different Sides





Not all shirts are created equal. People realize that women’s shirt buttons are on the left side while men’s are on the right and many question these details. I *just* found out that shirt buttons are on the left for women and on the right for me. WTF!!!! a Twitter user exclaimed. I was years old today when I learned that women’s shirts have buttons on the left side! wrote another one. So what gives? There are a few theories that date back centuries. It is said that rich women did not dress themselves, they had servants who did it for them. Assuming most people are right-handed, the buttons on women’s clothing were sewn on so someone else could fasten them. People realize that women’s shirt buttons are on the left side, while men’s are on the right. Getty Images/Westend61 “Why women’s shirts button on the left, while men button on the right: When buttons first appeared in the 17th century, they were only for the wealthy. Women were dressed by (right-handed) servants. Placing buttons on the left made it easier for them,” one author tweetedas well as a photo of a passage from “The Economic Naturalist: In Search of Explanations for Everyday Enigmas”. In 2016, fashion historian Chloe Chapin informed the “Today” show about the placement of the buttons. I think it’s important to ask what period we’re talking about, since shirt and jacket buttons are a relatively new phenomenon, Chapin said. But as a general rule, many elements of men’s fashion can be traced back to the military. Assuming most men were right-handed, putting buttons on the right side allowed for better “access to a weapon,” which “virtually crushed everything,” she explained, adding that a gun hidden in a shirt would be easier to grasp with the dominant hand. . The reason for the different placement may be related to the military. Getty Images Another theory, offered by Chapin, is that button placement distinguished women’s and men’s clothing at a time when it mattered. Women’s dress became more “masculine” in the 1880s, but it was still “illegal” to be “dressed like a man in public”. Other theories revolve around the need to breastfeed and care for a child. According southern life, clothing manufacturers, again, assumed that most women were right-handed and would carry babies in their left arm. If they needed to breastfeed, they could use their right hand to unbutton their shirt. A She The article noted an unconfirmed theory that Napoleon was offended that people made fun of his hand-in-coat position, ordering women’s clothes to be buttoned opposite of men’s so they wouldn’t imitate him. not. Or, of course, it could just be gender inequality. The fact that women’s clothes were buttoned up opposite to men’s was a sign of inferiority, according to the 19th century sexologist Havelock Ellis. The assumption at the time was that women were weaker and needed more assistance, hence the commonplace need for servants to dress them every day. By buttoning their clothes to the left, women “would appear inferior to men” in “strength and speed and precision of movement”.

