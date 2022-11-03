Muus Collective partners with Revolve Group to mix fashion, games and Web3





Missed a session of GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching. Fashion game startup Muus Collective has partnered with fashion and beauty company Revolve Group to bring Web3 games to fashion consumers. Muse Collective recently raised $5 million in funding from Griffin Gaming Partners to create a fashion game with blockchain technology. The title is set to debut in 2023. And the companies said the Muus experience will feature playable digital renders of fashion and beauty items from Revolve and FWRD. Revolve started in 2003 with a vision to leverage digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience. The company’s data-driven merchandising strategy and pioneering influencer marketing playbook have been key contributors to a consistent track record of profitable growth that led Revolve to recently pass the $1 billion revenue milestone. annualized. Revolve has always been at the forefront of transformative e-commerce, Revolve co-CEO Michael Mente said in a statement. Today, digital fashion is on the rise and mobile gaming is the fastest growing form of media on the planet. In 2021, 49% of mobile gamers worldwide were women and there were 83 billion mobile game downloads globally, according to data.ai. Especially given the emerging craze for virtual fashion, we are excited to partner with Muus to create an elevated and playful e-commerce experience that highlights our latest collections and puts the consumer first. Muus Collectives Sarah Fuchs (left), Emily Wang (Liontree) and Amber Bezahler. Revolve is once again demonstrating its disruptive approach to brand building with a foray into the games and Web3 space by partnering with Muus, the companies said. Revolve is a fashion industry pioneer with an incredibly loyal community, Amber Bezahler, CEO of Muus Collective, said in a statement. Through our partnership, players will be able to connect with their favorite brands from Revolve and FWRD, and engage with trends through a fun shopping and styling experience, collectible assets, and deep social interaction. The platform will serve as a fashion playground, allowing players to become their own trendsetters by providing tools for creative expression, peer-to-peer engagement, and social sharing. Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer at Revolves, said in a statement, “We are always working to deliver the next level of storytelling and challenging engagement format for our vast global community of influencers and brands. Our partnership with Muus Collective allows us to take this critical first step in Web3-gaming with a team expert in creating fashion-centric entertainment experiences in alignment with our own and simultaneously integrate the Revolves network, while extending to new members of the public. Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the largest venture capital firms solely focused on investing in the global gaming and web3 markets, recently announced $5 million in funding for Muus Collective. Together, GGP and Muus aim to advance diversity in games, Web3 and fashion. Emily Wang, Managing Director of LionTree, and Boyoung Kim, Senior Partner at GGP, serve on Muus’ Board of Directors. Griffin is a longtime admirer of the premium brand and platform that REVOLVE has built, Wang said in a statement. It’s a dream partnership to bring together the expertise of Muus in gaming and Web3 and REVOLVE in unrivaled fashion merchandising and community building innovation to create a truly groundbreaking experience at the intersection of fashion, gaming and Web3. Members of the female-led founding team of Muus are gaming and fashion/beauty industry veterans who have worked for and with gaming brands including Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Activision, PlayStation, Xbox , Zynga, etc., and fashion brands including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur. , Calvin Klein, Monique Lhuillier and others. The GamesBeat creed when covering the video game industry is “where passion meets business”. What does it mean? We want to tell you how much the news means to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about and engage with the industry. Discover our Briefings.

