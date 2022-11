Men’s Hoodies: The 11 Best Sweatshirts of 2022

Nothing epitomizes cocky doesn’t sweat like an easy-to-wear hoodie. Created in the 1930s by athletic brand Champion, the hoodie spent its early decades mostly relegated to cold warehouses and fish markets, where workers needed a loose sweater with a fabric hood (instead of a hat) to combat the freezing temperatures of their workplaces. Like many other men’s staples with utilitarian origins, hoodies have become a common part of the male wardrobe. It’s the ultimate high-low garment, seen everywhere, from high fashion events on the track to bleachers at high school football games. Anatomy of a hoodie What makes a hoodie a hoodie? Simply put, it’s a long-sleeved sweater with an attached hood. From there, a hoodie can take many different forms (but stop calling a hooded bathrobe a hoodie). Hoodies can zip up in the front, but they’re usually designed like a pullover, often with a front kangaroo pocket to warm your hands. Do a quick search for hoodies and you’ll find them in every fabric imaginable: warm cotton fleece, sweat-wicking polyester blends, plush baby alpaca and even supple lambskin. How to wear a hoodie How do you style a hoodie so you don’t look like a slob with a hangover on Sunday morning? As with any other garment, fit is key. Avoid buying a hoodie that is so oversized that it hangs below your butt or folds up into the sleeves. Another tip for dressing up a hoodie is to choose a finer fabric like cashmere or wool. These fabrics look effortlessly cool while keeping you warmer than your worn out cotton sweatshirts. Finally, consider layering a jacket over your hoodie. Depending on the time of year, a sophisticated knee-length overcoat, vintage denim jacket or leather motorcycle will give your hoodie a serious boost. Pair it with suede Chelseas or leather military boots, and you’re good to go. Ready to shop? Below we’ve rounded up our favorite hoodies of the season. The best men’s hoodies of 2022

