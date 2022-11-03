Can you trust the label? Fast fashion increasingly monitored by greenwashing

Laura McAndrews has seen and heard things the fashion industry wouldn’t want the public to know.

For many years, it was his job to find factories to produce millions of garments for major American brands like The Gap and Anthropologie.

She began to worry about the environmental impact of clothing just as these multinationals were starting to ramp up fast fashion.

When asked about organic cotton in 2005, she discovered how easily sustainability could be dropped as a priority.

“They were like, ‘Laura, look at how we’re getting organic,'” she told the ABC podcast, Threads.

“I gave them my little presentation and they were like, ‘You know what? We just did a market study. Nobody asks. Nobody cares unless you can buy organic from us for the same price as everything else. » . Let’s not.'”

This period of his career changed his view of the industry.

Dr. McAndrews, now an assistant professor at the University of Georgia, sees much of the sustainability and environmental claims on clothing as little more than public relations to improve brand image.

This is a practice known as “greenwashing”, where companies misrepresent the extent to which a product is environmentally friendly, sustainable or ethical.

“Greenwashing is a marketing strategy that gives you a reason to buy,” Dr. McAndrews said.

“Like putting a green label on it, giving you a nice little story and now you feel good about your overconsumption. There’s nothing good about that.”

Is greenwashing really that bad?

As consumers become aware of the environmental cost of fast fashion, brands are finding new ways to market their clothes as sustainable.

They could take advantage of the fast-growing nature of bamboo or the low carbon footprint of organic cotton, or tout the benefits of recycled polyester (more on that later).

But the end results are not always what they are supposed to be.

Earlier this year, high street retailer H&M came under scrutiny for its use of fake environmental scorecards for its clothing.

This is not H&M’s first contact with accusations of greenwashing. In 2019, the Norwegian Consumer Authority criticized the fast fashion giant for the misleading marketing of its supposedly eco-friendly “Conscious” collection. ( Provided )

A Quartz survey found that half of the company’s claims were misleading and, in some cases, downright misleading. In response, H&M temporarily removed the complaints from its website.

Greenwashing is rampant in the industry, at least according to analysis by Dutch sustainability non-profit organization Changing Markets.

They recently analyzed thousands of clothing items and found that nearly two-thirds of sustainability labels were unsubstantiated and misleading to consumers.

It was much higher for the worst brands; 96% of claims made by H&M turned out to be false.

Dr McAndrews said the claims were often just a marketing ploy or a response to bad publicity about a brand’s environmental record.

“Greenwashing in general is completely reactionary,” she said. “We have to see things as they really are.”

Cotton is often marketed as a sustainable material, but its production is very water intensive. ( Getty Images: Andrii Zastrozhnov )

It’s an issue that’s increasingly on the radar of watchdogs in Australia.

In October, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission launched a crackdown on companies’ misrepresentations on the environment and sustainability.

The Internet sweep targets greenwashing in more than 200 corporate websites, some of which sell clothing and shoes.

So what’s wrong with turning plastic bottles into t-shirts?

Like Laura McAndrews, Adrian Jones spent years in the fashion industry.

He started his career as a merchandiser for major UK chains like Marks and Spencer and NEXT. In 2014 he was Managing Director of APG & Co, the Australian company that owns Sportscraft, SABA and JAG.

And like Dr. McAndrews, he was also disenchanted with the excesses of fast fashion. Henow works for a start-up that aims to divert fashion waste from landfill.

He said one of the worst new trends that deserved the greenwashing tag was recycled polyester, also known as rPET.

This fiber is made by melting existing plastic and re-threading it into a new polyester fiber.

Nike and Zara’s parent group, Inditex, relies on recycling single-use plastic bottles to meet its demand for polyester.

Patagonia used recycled polyester for 88% of its polyester apparel in Spring 2022, while H&M is marketing rPET as part of its “Conscious” collection.

It is intended to reduce dependence on virgin polyester, as well as the oil and energy associated with making new fibers. A Swiss study found that emissions were reduced by almost a third compared to virgin polyester.

But critics like Jones say recycled polyester can convince people that their purchases don’t have an impact on the environment, a claim that’s far from true.

He said turning old plastic bottles into t-shirts doesn’t just deflect a problem, it creates one.

Once turned into clothing, most plastics cannot be recycled and will instead be thrown away.

Clothes are already difficult to recycle. Globally, only 12% of the materials used in clothing end up being recycled, and this is especially true for polyester, which is often mixed with other materials like cotton, preventing the fibers from being separated and transformed into other clothes.

Jones said making clothes from plastic bottles took them out of a system where they would otherwise have been recycled into new bottles over and over again, accelerating the plastic’s path to landfill.

Synthetic fibers like polyester make up about 65% of all fibers produced for clothing and textiles. ( Pixabay )

“All of this recycled polyester comes from bottles. Not a single piece comes from polyester clothing,” he said.

There is also the problem of plastic microfibers, which continue to detach from clothing, whether the polyester used is recycled or not.

When clothes are made of plastic, they last a long time in the environment.

“If you put pure cotton in the ground, it will decompose pretty quickly because it’s organic,” Jones said.

“Polyester will take 200 years, maybe 1,000 years [to break down]and during this stage it will release harmful chemicals.”

Can consumers buy their solution to the problem?

All the fibers used to make clothes have some impact. Some are better than others, and often with a benefit comes a new environmental cost.

Polyester, for example, uses far less water to produce than cotton, which is water-intensive at all stages of production, from cultivation to spinning and dyeing.

Dr McAndrews said the most sustainable approach is to wear clothes more times, regardless of fiber, and to buy fewer clothes.

Fast fashion companies rely on shoppers buying trends and consuming more than they need. ( ABC News: Michael Clements )

The big question plaguing activists like Changing Markets’ Urka Trunk is how companies can make very cowardly environmental claims and get away with it.

Trunk said regulators in the EU were cracking down on certain practices and holding fast fashion companies accountable.

In Norway, consumer watchdog recently took a close look at the Higg Index, a self-assessment tool developed by the fast fashion industry to monitor the sustainability of their own supply chains.

His judgement? “The Higg Index is based on weak methodology, is misleading to consumers and should therefore be illegal,” Trunk said.

The tool has been suspended, a move that has big implications for brands around the world, she said, “because there will be scrutiny of their eco-claims and they will be penalized for misleading consumers into mistake”.

The textile industry is the second most polluting industry in the world. ( Getty Images:STORYPLUS )

And in the Netherlands, regulators have chastised H&M and sports chain Decathlon for using terms such as “conscious” and “eco-design” without further explanation to back up their claims.

Although neither company was fined, both promised to do better and donated nearly a million euros combined to various sustainable causes.

Trunk said this is a problem that cannot simply be solved by ethical consumption and that real solutions require regulation.

“We didn’t create the model for fast fashion,” she said. “It was the [fashion] industry.

“We don’t have the ability or the time to look at every item and see if it’s good or bad when we go to the store. Buying sustainably should be the default.”