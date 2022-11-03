Guardiola pays ‘special’ tribute to Lewis





Pep Guardiola has paid special tribute to Champions League record holder Rico Lewis after the 17-year-old capped off a stunning first start for City by firing home a sensational second-half leveler in our victory 3-1 against Sevilla.

When the right-back struck early in the second half to nullify a first-half header from Rafa Mirs, the Academy graduate at 17 years and 346 days became the youngest player in history of the Champions League to score in his first start in the competition, breaking the record. owned by Karim Benzema. After impressing City on our pre-season tour of the United States, Lewis, who guided our Under-18s to Northern and Domestic Premier League title success last season, continued to feature on the bench several times this season. And after deciding to give Lewis a first senior start and seeing the dramatic results, Guardiola expressed his delight as he reflected on what he called the perfect night as City finished an impressive Group G campaign unbeaten after got first place last week. CITY+ | SIGN UP TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE CONTENT He is so smart. He gave a standing ovation the whole time, he played really well, Guardiola said. He’s so smart, so smart. If you say something, he doesn’t need to practice more because he knows what happened during the game. We see it every day. We don’t give gifts here. It’s not just because he’s a City fan from the Academy that he’s going to play. You have to learn it. Men’s team When is the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw?

We see it since the first day in the USA in pre-season when he played a few minutes against Bayern. In training, we always thought this guy had something special. Defensive, he is quite aggressive. He has room to improve but with the ball inside he is so good and outside we saw today one-on-one good crosses and a good finish. It’s the perfect scenario. We’re at home with our people, so it’s perfect to give him some minutes. SUBSCRIBE TO THE OFFICIAL MAN CITY PODCAST He has the idea to be better but we can teach him and (assistant coach) Enzo Maresca trains with him. He’s still open and he can improve, but that’s normal, he’s 17. “He shows every day that he can be with us, now it’s on him. The good player I realized in two minutes. You don’t need time in these situations. Match report Lewis inspires second-half comeback as City end group stage with Sevilla win

He is 16/17 years old, he may need time not to put pressure, but in every game he comes with us. The season is too long, the Carabao Cup is ready and injuries can happen. If he has to play, we can be sure he is ready. It’s really good for the present but especially for the future. We are so happy for him and for Josh and for Sergio and the youngsters. “It’s good to qualify but we finished well. It was a good night for the club.” CITYZENS: – Win a jersey signed Rico Lewis

