Virtual Conference: Making Fashion | The Art Institute of Chicago

Join Melinda Watt, President and Christa C. Mayer Thurman Curator of Textiles, and Monika Bincik, Curator at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as they discuss make fashion and the strategies employed by Bincik and Watt to display clothing and textiles. Textiles are fundamental to clothing: they determine the color and texture of a garment and contribute to its silhouette.make fashion celebrates the many makers of these fabrics, from trained professionals to self-taught. In doing so, the exhibition invites us to consider the political, cultural and social significance of fashion and to contemplate what our own fabric choices say. About the speakers Monika Bincsikis the Diane and Arthur Abbey Associate Curator for Japanese Decorative Arts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. From 2008 to 2009, she was a Jane and Morgan Whitney Research Fellow. Later, she worked as a research associate at Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, where she obtained a second doctorate on Japanese lacquerware. From 2013 to 2015, she was Andrew W. Mellon Curatorial Fellow at the Met and became assistant curator in 2015, then associate curator in 2018. She has curated numerous exhibitions for the museum, includingKimono Style: The John C. Weber Collection (2022); Kyoto: capital of artistic imagination(2019); Japanese Bamboo Art: The Abbey Collection(2017); and Discovering Japanese Art: American Collectors and the Met (2015). She has published numerous books on Japanese decorative arts and the history of collecting, most recently inKimono style: from Edo traditions to modern design(Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, 2022) andThe Tale of Genji: An Illuminated Japanese Classic(Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, 2019). Melinda Watt directs the Art Institutes Textiles department as Chair and Christa C. Mayer Thurman Curator, a role she assumed in 2018. She served as curator of the exhibition Morris & Co.: The business of beauty (202122) and for current Making fashion: textiles for clothing, 17001825 (2022). Prior to joining the Art Institute, Watt was Curator of European Textiles and Supervising Curator of the Antonio Ratti Textile Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. She was curator and author of the museum-wide collaborative exhibition and publication Intertwined Globe: The World Textile Trade, 1500-1800 (2013-14), and in 2008 she received the RL Shep Ethnic Textiles Book Award for co-writing and co-editing English embroidery from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, 15801700: Twixt Art and Nature.Melinda holds a Master of Arts in Costume Studies from New York University. Please note that all event times listed are in Central Time. We recommend using a laptop or desktop computer and downloading the latest version ofZoomto take advantage of this program. You can submit questions to the speakers in advance or during the program using the Google form below. If you have any questions about virtual programming, please contact [email protected] Closed captioning will be available for this program. For questions regarding accessibility measures, please email [email protected] Loading

