Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Dress Up as the Family Cat as Second Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian has released the first photos of her toddler son, but not his face, when she showed off her child’s Halloween costumes.

In the Instagram post, True was made up entirely of OwletteDisney Junior show PJ Masks, while her boy could be seen partially as the cartoon character Tigger on Monday.

But Halloween didn’t and there for Khloe, as the mother-of-two returned to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase a series of snaps of herself and True dressed identically in gray cats.

Extended Halloween: Khloe Kardashian, 38, and daughter True, four, dressed as the family’s pet cat “Grey Kitty” as second Halloween costumes

‘Ladies and gentlemen. Gray kitty!” The Kardashian star announced as much in the caption, adding, “What True wants, True gets.”

She then confessed, “I know. I say. A cat?! For Halloween”, before ending the message with a little sarcasm: “Innovative”.

Turns out the mother and daughter weren’t dressing up as any kind of cat. It seems True came up with the idea of ​​dressing up as her family’s cat, named Gray Kitty, who happens to be her very first pet.

Both wore form-fitting gray jumpsuits, which were accompanied by long gray tails and matching ears, and had black noses and mustaches painted on their faces.

In an added touch of style, the Good America founder also wore silver stiletto boots to her cat ensemble.

There’s also an image where the adorable little girl starts to play with her cock as she flashes her infectious smile towards the camera.

In the third frame of the post, Khloe brought the real Gray Kitty into the photoshoot and held the stylish kitten in her arms.

Two days earlier, Khloe was spotted at a family Halloween party, with her ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson dressed as a black cat, while True was feeling quite confident in her Owlette ensemble.

The former couple, True and their infant son were among the revelers who were seen in a TikTok video which was posted by niece North West nine.

It appears Khloe picked up the real Gray Kitty in early June, then posted her first post of True holding the kitty in her arms on June 9.

