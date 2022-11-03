A visible underwear belt is now the sluttiest thing a man can do





A man in his underwear is so much sexier than a naked man. Not our words, but those of a user on r/GayBrosGoneWild: a subreddit that spends a lot of time aggressively discussing men in (and out of) their underwear. And it seems that this certain school of thought has gone beyond digital charcoal campfires. In today’s fashion, IRL fashion underwear is on the rise. This fall, we’ve seen guys pull up the waistband of their underwear and tuck in the t-shirt, showing off the pants. Like most trends, it came from the runway. At Virgil Abloh’s last show for Louis Vuitton, white ruched boxers pointed to thick monogrammed belts. Balenciagas’ pre-fall show saw a very Balenciaga pair of jeans hover below sea level to expose branded briefs. Miu Miu released them too. And for Dior, Kim Jones played with our tiny minds to trick-or-treat on a pair of trouser-like sweatpants the heather gray flag that unites both the hangover horn and stoner sex symbols with a sky blue belt in full view. The rise of the belt at the Dior fall 2022 show Getty Images Now the kids have followed suit. On TikTok and increasingly on the streets, the belt is prominently displayed, and there are several reasons why it might be visible. Just as fashion continues to circulate in the 90s, the year 2000 makes its appearance, when denim became discreet. There is a dirty side; the founding fathers of West Coast skate culture also wore their pants proudly, as did Fred Durst and Red Hot Chilli Peppers. We also have hip-hop culture to thank. While culture’s mining fads have been criticized for being ungrateful and whitewashing, there’s reprieve. Designers who have been part of the culture are carrying on the culture and bringing the heritage of underwear to life on outerwear from Tupac and Busta Rhymes. Like Abloh, designers Heron Preston and Telfar Clemens put the belt front and center for fall, reminiscent of the heyday of hip-hop. But in their releases, the tribute celebrates black culture in a way that feels both authentic and organic—visible belts included.

