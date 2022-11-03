Chinese fast fashion giant Shein hires ex-Bear Stearns trader ahead of IPO

Shein’s low-cost, fashionable clothes have won the hearts and pockets of Gen Z shoppers, but they’re facing questions from potential IPO backers about its environmental record. 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP

Shein, the Chinese fashion company known for its lowest prices, has hired a former Bear Stearns investment banker, Donald Tang, as executive vice president as part of its drive for an international listing.

The former banker and entertainment executive has built a career helping to bridge the gap between China and the United States, but may face his biggest challenge yet with Shein. The online fashion retailer has reached a reported A valuation of $100 billion earlier this year, but risks getting caught up in tensions between Beijing and Washington, and is under scrutiny over allegations of design flight, labor violations and the environmental impact of its trendy clothes but at low prices.

Tang, who helped broker a stalled deal for Chinas Citic to invest in I don’t hunt, I prefer to let animals kill each otherand Dalian Wandas $2.6 billion buyout of the AMC theater chain, officially joined the company earlier this year. Forbes learned that Tang worked as an advisor to Sheins CEO and co-founder Chris Xu for over a year. He was first introduced to the company by Neil Shen, founding managing partner of Sequoia Capital China, a major investor in Shein, who also would have supported an earlier Tang venture, a bankrupt film distribution company.

Tang joined Shein as part of a major move to make the fast fashion industry, which is on track to generate nearly $24 billion in revenue this year, more attractive to international investors.

The Sheins app has become one of the most downloaded apps in the world thanks to a myriad of TikToks and Instagram posts sharing $2 bikinis and other trendy, low-cost clothes, which have reached Gen Z Those same viral clips of Shein’s transportation have also sparked growing questions about the ethics of super-fast fashion, both for the environment and for the workers who make it.

Shein has become a major rival to fast fashion giants Inditex and H&M thanks not only to these videos, but also to a data-driven business model. The company pushes out thousands of new models a week based on small batch orders, with only the most popular lines being moved into full-scale production. Consumer signals from its app and social media are harvested to help shape orders and new apparel design.

Shein earlier this year hired two federal lobbyists, and built its US headquarters in Washington. Another new recruit Adam Winston, the company’s ESG chief, argued that Shein’s approach to asset-light retailing is less damaging than traditional retailers, who must manage dead stock and unsold items each season. . The company also launched a used clothing resale platform after opening its first warehouses in the United States earlier this year.

The company has also taken steps to reduce its footprint in China. Reuters reported earlier this year that Shein, which was founded by Xu and three co-founders in 2008 in Nanjing, eastern China, has appointed a Singaporean company as its holding company, and co-founder Xu has become a permanent resident in the city-state.

Yet the bulk of its supply chain is in the heart of Chinese manufacturing, where 90% of its suppliers are located, even though Shein does not sell garments in the country. The company decided to expand production internationally and reduce transportation costs to key markets in Europe and North America. But the majority of its 10,000 employees are still in China.

A stock market listing of Shein would mark the biggest flutter since Chinese ride-hailing company Didi went public in 2021 with a Valuation at $70 billion. Didi delisted from the New York Stock Exchange comes 11 months later after facing a series of investigations from Chinese regulators amid a major crackdown on the country’s tech sector, which introduced new rules that make it harder for Chinese startups to register for the ‘foreign.

According to Reuters, Shein plans to list At New York. Shein’s role as an exporter with a lighter footprint in China than other domestic tech giants could mean it avoids the same scrutiny as a previous generation of Chinese unicorns like Didi, Alibaba and Tencent. But China’s decision to install President Xi Jinping for a third term earlier this month has further dampened investor interest in domestic tech companies.

That regulatory blizzard has collapsed now, but that doesn’t mean the Chinese government has rolled back those regulations, says George Magnus, a research associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford.

Shein likely wouldn’t face the same scrutiny from Beijing as companies with access to Chinese consumer data like Tencent or Didi, but US rules banning imports of cotton produced in Xinjiang could be a concern for investors. , said Magnus.

Tang found himself caught off guard by Beijing’s policy shifts in the past. Tang brought together an international consortium of investors to acquire Open road filmsthe production and distribution company behind Projector in 2017, aiming to bring more Hollywood films to China and Chinese hits to screens around the world.

Chinese regulators issued new rules a few months later to curb irrational investment amid a boom in investment by Chinese firms like Dalian Wanda in Hollywood brands like AMC and Dunes producer Legendary Entertainment.

Tangs Open Road Films filed an application Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in 2018. In August, Tang was fired of a lawsuit from Open Road creditors seeking to recover money. In the same monthhe was fined $5,000 by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for failing to disclose several investment properties he owned while working for his brokerage Roselaine Securities.