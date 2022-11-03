Trade Reports Reveal Tariffs Harm Consumers, Especially Women

Customers browse clothes at Lola’s Lookbook, a women’s clothing store, in Massapequa, New … [+] York on Long Island on May 7, 2021. (Photo by Alejandra Villa Loraca/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday via Getty Images

Economists have long known that tariffs hurt consumers. New analysis finds that tariffs are likely to hurt women consumers more because of the tariff rates assigned to many products designed for women. Previous research by the US International Trade Commission came to the same conclusion.

Miranda Hatch, writing in the BYU Law Review, identified a disparity in tariffs on women’s products and explained the tortured history of litigation over this issue. Some of these gender-differentiated tariffs are set at the same rate, but many are very different for men and women, with the majority affecting women, according to Hatch. At present, there are currently 78 tariff provisions to which different rates are attached solely on the basis of gender.

In 2018, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) issued a work document which also revealed that women were harmed more by tariffs on clothing. In 2015, the tariff burden for U.S. households on women’s clothing was $2.77 billion more than on men’s clothing, concluded economists Arthur Gailes (UC Berkeley), Tamara Gurevich (USITC), Serge Shikher (USITC) and Marinos Tsigas (USITC). This gender gap increased by approximately 11% in real terms between 2006 and 2016. We find that two facts are responsible for this gender gap: women spend more on clothing than men and women’s clothing is subject to at higher rates than men. Although the difference in expenditure contributes more to the overall gender gap in the tariff burden, it is the difference in the average applied duty rate that has increased the gap in recent years.

The Biden administration has maintained many of the tariffs imposed under the Trump administration. One June 2022 analysis of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIEE) found that reducing tariffs would help consumers.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

A 2 percentage points fare equivalent reduction on a wide range of goods entering the US market could result in an estimated one-time reduction of 1.3 percentage points in CPI inflation, which is currently raging at 8.3%. This reduction would save $797 per American household. according to PIEEs Megan Hogan and Yilin Wang. While it may not be practical (or even legal) for President Biden to cut tariffs by 2 percentage points across the board, there are many individual steps the Biden administration could take to achieve trade liberalization equivalent to a reduction of 2 percentage points in tariffs. (Emphasis added.)

Hatch expresses frustration with the courts. The question remains: is there a way for gender-based tariffs to be declared unconstitutional through litigation? It seems strange to know that more than 200 companies have filed lawsuits regarding the unconstitutionality of these tariffs, but none of them have gone beyond the stage of pleading to uncover evidence.

A national foundation for American politics analysis by Donald B. Cameron and Emma K. Peterson of Morris, Manning & Martin found that the courts were unwilling to rule against what companies see as executive overreach on business matters. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 authorizes the President to adjust imports on the basis of national security in a manner that violates the principles of limited government and the role of Congress in international trade , according to Cameron and Peterson. The law imposes no limits on the president to determine what may constitute a threat to national security, the parameters considered to demonstrate such a threat, and the actions that could be taken after such a threat to national security is determined.

In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a complaint from the American Institute for International Steel that argued the Trump administration’s Section 232 tariffs were an unconstitutional delegation of power by the Congress. The United States Court of International Trade and the United States Court of Appeals have also sided with the Trump administration in previous rulings on the case, reports Politics.

Miranda Hatch points out that Canada has tackled the gender disparity in tariffs, but given the inaction of the courts, it will be up to Congress to fix the problem in the United States. Unfortunately for proponents of more liberalized trade, Congress has largely abdicated its role as the major player in trade, lawyers and analysts say, granting the executive branch near complete freedom over international trade matters.