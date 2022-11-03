Best Christmas gifts for fashion lovers – The Hollywood Reporter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The holiday gift-giving season is fast approaching. While you plan to send something special to your favorite beauty lovers, tech heads and besties, don’t forget your fashion friends. You know, the one who is always up to date with the latest fashion trends, wearing the coolest shoes and sporting the best luggage as he jets off to his next stylish destination. What do you give a friend like that?

We have some ideas. If you love luxury but are looking for gifts in a more conservative price range, we’ve rounded up 12 on-trend gifts that are all under $500. Items range from a designer puzzle to a Bella Hadid-endorsed designer shoe with 33,000 rave reviews.

1. Pockets All-American advertisements from the 90s Book

For the queen of aesthetics, Taschen’s All-American advertisements from the 90sa must-have coffee table made in Italy by Steven Heller and Jim Heimann features 656 pages of classic advertisements from arguably the most fashionable decade in history.

Taschen All-American Ads from the 90s

$40

2. Bandolier Emma Premium Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet

For social butterflies on the go, consider surprising them with Bandier’s stylish phone holder/handbag, as seen on stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Blake Lively and Kaley Cuoco. Features include an adjustable strap that allows the wearer to go hands-free, as well as a back pocket with a snap lid to conceal and protect your credit cards and cash.

Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone and Wallet Case

$98.00

3. UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slippers

For people working from home, hear us out: UGG boots aren’t just a comfortable shoe of the past few years. Stars like Bella Hadid and all of Gen Z have proudly relaunched the comfortable shoe, as it’s now available in a variety of styles. The brand’s Fluff Yeah slide slippers come in a ton of unique colorways and have garnered over 33,000 rave reviews on Amazon.

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers

$99.95

4. Versace La Crete De Fleur Puzzle

The decadent party host in your life will adore Versace’s 400-piece jigsaw puzzle set, made from 100% plexiglass and adorned with the Italian fashion house’s signature Crete de Fleur print. Made in Italy, of course.

Versace La Crete De Fleur Puzzle (reg. $275)

$116

5. Roxanne Assoulin Small Enamel and Gold Letters Necklace

For the clever ones, salute their creativity with Roxanne Assoulin’s Little Letters gold-tone and enamel necklace reminiscent of summer camp beaded styles. This striking piece features a single letter charm in the center and is embellished with gold and navy enamel beads.

Roxanne Assoulin Little Letters necklace in enamel and gold metal

$135

6. C7Skates Holographic Roller Skates

For the friend of funtimes, tap into their inner child with these statement skates, featuring a retro-inspired holographic shine, vegan leather and plush interior. Pair them with some skate lessons, too, if they’re not ready for the rink yet!

C7Skates Icon Farrah Quad Holographic Roller Skates

$139

7. Clothes Doctor Wash, Refresh, and Protect Kit

For the cleaning queen, consider Clothes Doctor’s Washing, Refreshing and Protection Kit, which promises everything you need to keep their most delicate fashion pieces clean and fresh. The set includes a clothes brush and scented storage bags and five plant-based mists and detergents stored in plastic-free bottles.

Clothes Doctor Wash, Refresh and Protect Kit

$180 and over

8. CozyChic Barefoot Dreams Travel Set

For the comfort-seeking traveler, Chrissy Teigen has been singing the brand’s praises for years. This practical set includes satin eye mask, CozyChic socks, CozyChic wrap and handy carrying case.

CozyChic Barefoot Dreams Travel Set

$188

9. Toteme Classic Fringed Wool Scarf

For the effortlessly cool person in your life, say to yourself, “What would Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wear?” Always looking forward to the future, the actress and designer has been spotted wearing tons of timeless pieces from Toteme, which is set to become The Row 2.0. This wool scarf is an easy essential from the label, offering a fringed trim and classic logo patch.

Toteme classic fringed wool scarf

$220

10. Missoni Home Bath Towels

For the designer-loving friend who is stacked with trendy outfits, consider dressing up her house with a Missoni Classic Towel Set. Items include a bath sheet, two bath towels and two hand towels, featuring the legendary brand’s Archie pattern and zigzag print.

Archie Missoni Home 5 Piece Bath Towel Set

$275

11. Sleeper Double Two-Piece Pajama Set

For fans of Public Pajamas, treat them to the holy grail of pajamas from cult brand Sleeper. Worn by stars like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lawrence and Elle Fanning, this whimsical two-piece set is adorned with real ostrich feathers.

Sleeper Double Two Piece Pajama Set

$370

12. Gucci Gold and Crystal Earrings

For the accessory icon, turn to a trend that notables like Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna are all fans of: designer logo earrings. These Gucci favorites are crafted from gold-tone metal and faceted crystals that dangle from GG studs.

