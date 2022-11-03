Fashion
Best Christmas gifts for fashion lovers – The Hollywood Reporter
The holiday gift-giving season is fast approaching. While you plan to send something special to your favorite beauty lovers, tech heads and besties, don’t forget your fashion friends. You know, the one who is always up to date with the latest fashion trends, wearing the coolest shoes and sporting the best luggage as he jets off to his next stylish destination. What do you give a friend like that?
We have some ideas. If you love luxury but are looking for gifts in a more conservative price range, we’ve rounded up 12 on-trend gifts that are all under $500. Items range from a designer puzzle to a Bella Hadid-endorsed designer shoe with 33,000 rave reviews.
1. Pockets All-American advertisements from the 90s Book
For the queen of aesthetics, Taschen’s All-American advertisements from the 90sa must-have coffee table made in Italy by Steven Heller and Jim Heimann features 656 pages of classic advertisements from arguably the most fashionable decade in history.
2. Bandolier Emma Premium Crossbody Phone Case and Wallet
For social butterflies on the go, consider surprising them with Bandier’s stylish phone holder/handbag, as seen on stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Blake Lively and Kaley Cuoco. Features include an adjustable strap that allows the wearer to go hands-free, as well as a back pocket with a snap lid to conceal and protect your credit cards and cash.
Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone and Wallet Case
$98.00
on Amazon.com
Buy now
3. UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slippers
For people working from home, hear us out: UGG boots aren’t just a comfortable shoe of the past few years. Stars like Bella Hadid and all of Gen Z have proudly relaunched the comfortable shoe, as it’s now available in a variety of styles. The brand’s Fluff Yeah slide slippers come in a ton of unique colorways and have garnered over 33,000 rave reviews on Amazon.
UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
$99.95
on Amazon.com
Buy now
4. Versace La Crete De Fleur Puzzle
The decadent party host in your life will adore Versace’s 400-piece jigsaw puzzle set, made from 100% plexiglass and adorned with the Italian fashion house’s signature Crete de Fleur print. Made in Italy, of course.
Versace La Crete De Fleur Puzzle (reg. $275)
$116
Buy now
5. Roxanne Assoulin Small Enamel and Gold Letters Necklace
For the clever ones, salute their creativity with Roxanne Assoulin’s Little Letters gold-tone and enamel necklace reminiscent of summer camp beaded styles. This striking piece features a single letter charm in the center and is embellished with gold and navy enamel beads.
6. C7Skates Holographic Roller Skates
For the friend of funtimes, tap into their inner child with these statement skates, featuring a retro-inspired holographic shine, vegan leather and plush interior. Pair them with some skate lessons, too, if they’re not ready for the rink yet!
C7Skates Icon Farrah Quad Holographic Roller Skates
$139
Buy now
7. Clothes Doctor Wash, Refresh, and Protect Kit
For the cleaning queen, consider Clothes Doctor’s Washing, Refreshing and Protection Kit, which promises everything you need to keep their most delicate fashion pieces clean and fresh. The set includes a clothes brush and scented storage bags and five plant-based mists and detergents stored in plastic-free bottles.
8. CozyChic Barefoot Dreams Travel Set
For the comfort-seeking traveler, Chrissy Teigen has been singing the brand’s praises for years. This practical set includes satin eye mask, CozyChic socks, CozyChic wrap and handy carrying case.
9. Toteme Classic Fringed Wool Scarf
For the effortlessly cool person in your life, say to yourself, “What would Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wear?” Always looking forward to the future, the actress and designer has been spotted wearing tons of timeless pieces from Toteme, which is set to become The Row 2.0. This wool scarf is an easy essential from the label, offering a fringed trim and classic logo patch.
10. Missoni Home Bath Towels
For the designer-loving friend who is stacked with trendy outfits, consider dressing up her house with a Missoni Classic Towel Set. Items include a bath sheet, two bath towels and two hand towels, featuring the legendary brand’s Archie pattern and zigzag print.
11. Sleeper Double Two-Piece Pajama Set
For fans of Public Pajamas, treat them to the holy grail of pajamas from cult brand Sleeper. Worn by stars like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lawrence and Elle Fanning, this whimsical two-piece set is adorned with real ostrich feathers.
Sleeper Double Two Piece Pajama Set
$370
Buy now
12. Gucci Gold and Crystal Earrings
For the accessory icon, turn to a trend that notables like Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry and Rihanna are all fans of: designer logo earrings. These Gucci favorites are crafted from gold-tone metal and faceted crystals that dangle from GG studs.
