Fashion
The Ultimate Gastown Buyer’s Guide
Times are down. You know what that means, don’t you? It’s time to restock our wardrobes, our homes, our lives and more. And we have just the place to do it all. Enter: The Gastown Buyer’s Guide.
Known for all things fun and festive all year round, Vancouver’s Old Quarter has you covered no matter your shopping preferences. Whether it’s for yourself or your loved ones, cold weather essentials or indulgent splurges, edgy thrift stores or home decor upgrades, Gastown has something for every type of shopper.
And to make it easier for you to navigate, we’ve teamed up with the Gastown BIA to curate the ultimate Gastown buying guide for you. From fall-scented candles to cozy sweaters and everything in between, here’s where to buy it all this season
Interior decoration
Regardless of the outside temperatures, your home should always be warm and comfortable. It is for this reason that we all like to update our home decor seasonally. It could be as little as adding a new shade to your vase collection. Or as extravagant as replacing that old sofa with a new one. As you wish!
Store selection:
old faithful for earth tones, raw finishes and organic shapes
Inform for modern geometric shapes and bright splashes of color
Kim’s impressions to take your wall decor game to a whole new level
Sustainable purchases
If you’re anything like us, well, first of all, you have great taste (kudos to that!). Second, you are making a conscious effort to reduce your environmental footprint. This means buying slow fashion, saving money and choosing sustainable brands. And Gastown is made up of stores that make sustainable shopping a breeze.
Store selection:
Fable for ceramics, tableware and other sustainably produced decorative items
Camuy Vintage for unique clothes collected all over the world
Community and vintage thrift store a Gastown staple with many edgy choices
Hyper local shopping
If you’re shopping in Gastown, chances are you’re already supporting local businesses. But shopping here takes you a step further, to a place they call Hyper-local. There are several house brands here that design and manufacture local collections that are simply coveted.
Store selection:
The block for slow fashion and sustainable clothing made locally
tale of nettles for locally designed and made clothing and swimwear you’ll love to put on
The corners for really cool handmade products from Vancouver makers
Women’s clothing
One of our absolute favorite parts about the cold weather is the absolutely fabulous wardrobe that comes along. And for anyone looking to up their fall (and winter) style game, Gastown stores are the place to be. You can get your hands on all of the season’s cool trends all in color blocking, classic trench coats, cozy caps and more.
Store selection:
OAK+FORT FLAGSHIP STORE for timeless pieces and a unique section of rotating local artists. You can also find rotating artist selections only in the Gastown location!
One of the few for bold prints, fun silhouettes and pieces from up-and-coming fashion designers
jWS for an original and elegant collection that is sure to turn heads
Men’s clothes
The popular notion that women have all the choices while men choose what they get might be true in some places. But Gastown is definitely not some places. Men have as much fun with colors and silhouettes as women. So if you’re looking for men’s clothing that will keep you warm while looking cool, you’ve come to the right place.
Store selection:
Neighbor to spruce up your wardrobe with 50 shades of vibrancy, from subtle classic to rad in-your-face
Roden Gray for classic prints and shapes, only with super fun twists
Bia Boro for cool casual outfits, original formal outfits and understated elegance
Shopping shoes
As cliché as it sounds, the fact remains that there aren’t too many shoes. In addition, wearing high boots is part of the season that we love this season. And no, you don’t have to be a shoe aficionado to shop here. Whether you are a collector, a trendsetter or an up-and-coming personality, you will find something to suit your taste.
Store selection:
rowan sky for those who love their fashion, the functional way
Native shoes for those who love their classics with a touch of fantasy
Fluevog for the love of color and originality
Eyeglasses
If you’re going to frame your face, you might as well do it in style. And like everything else, you also have tons of options with glasses. Whether it’s eyeglasses, trendy frames or stylish sunglasses, Gastown is where you’ll find what you’re looking for.
Store selection:
Mosh Frames for handmade color pieces, cat eyes, quirks and more
During the sessions for anyone who likes to have fun with the classics
Well, that was our Gastown shopping guide. But as anyone who’s ever visited Gastown will tell you, there’s plenty more where that came from. You can discover all the amazing stores in the market in the Gastown BIA directory here. And for any other information, check out the BIA website below!
