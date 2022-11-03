Txell Miras and eik ai shine at 080 Barcelona Fashion Week





One of the highlights of the Spanish fashion calendar has passed again, here are the highlights of its 2022 edition… As night falls on Europe’s premier fashion event, 080 Barcelona, ​​for another year, Spain’s shores have once again proven themselves to be the Mecca of fashion innovation. Featured in mesmerizing collections of womenswear, menswear and genderless, vibrant palettes, decadent ruffles and icy streetwear were among the style motifs we discovered on the catwalk. Never afraid of a glimpse of the best bits, we’ve compiled our favorite catwalk looks for you to devour, without having to fly to Bara in the process, although we wouldn’t blame you if you did. . However, head below to enjoy front row seating from the comfort of your own home now. Menchen Tomas The womenswear brand, led by Barcelona fashion designer Olga Menchn who previously made clothing for theatre, film and TV, showcased The Rat Pack collection at this year’s event. A tribute to the actors and musicians of the 50s and 60s, his creations, made exclusively in Spain, mix dress cuts, bright colors, sequins and even fedora hats. simorra 40 years after the fashion game, the forward-thinking brand launched exploration into its Nomad collection. Inspired by fearless and curious women, the collection was an outerwear fiesta with pastel puffer jackets, suede raincoats and quilts on the catwalk. A new dimension of winter dressing has been unveiled, and it’s sure to channel that energy well as we update our winter wardrobe. Escorpio Famous brand Escorpion was behind some of the most dynamic cuts in the 080 show this year. Their Euphoria collection was a pure encapsulation of the word, led by bold color combinations, random pairings and glorious juxtapositions. Tartans, sequins, feathers and shine, the brand has really brought sunshine to its SS23 collection. MARTN THROUGH The genderless designer brought a collection of post-modern utilitarians inspired by outdoor activities. Playing with classic work jacket cuts and sailor’s wear of yesteryear, in hues akin to those of the ocean floor and rocky terrain of South America, the collection was a symbol of the history of the brand. Offering wearable, stylish and functional fashion, with endless stories, MARTN ACROSS once again captivated attendees on their catwalk. Revelation After having presented in 2018 and 2019 at MBFW Madrid and presented collections in London and Madrid, Reveligion arrives in Barcelona with its Outsider collection. Decadent ruffles, flowing dresses and floaty fabrics characterize this collection, with a moodboard driven by sea breezes and the beauty of natural landscapes. Hey you have Gloria Llad, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, brought the eik ai brand to Spanish territory with her “Underwater” collection for Fashion Week 080. Borrowing from the fantasy of the kingdom of the deep sea, the brand brought a minimal and ethereal elegance, characterized by soft satins, warm sequins, ruffles, jacquard and lightweight fabrics on the catwalk. Turquoise, lavender, silver, pink and neutral shades dominated the color palette of this dreamy fashion getaway. Txell Miras The award-winning Barcelona brand brought geometry in abundance with “Vanishing Points”. Playing with shapes and contrasting vertical lines, there were strong mainstays throughout the garments, rich tones like chocolate, mustard, camel, stone, black and red stole the show.

