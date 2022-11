Originally, Kim Kardashian was not allowed to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress

Which almost wasn’t. Kim Kardashian made a statement in the Marilyn Monroes dress at the 2022 Met Gala, but the look barely made its way onto the red carpet. They just ripped everything off me, so I’m pissed. I tried the prototype first to see if it fit. Once fit, they sent the original, Kim, 42, explained in a confessional during a new episode of Hulus The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 3. When I went to put it on, it didn’t even come up above my hips. I was devastated. The Skims founder admitted she struggled not to attend the event. I was so ready to get inside my head that it’s going to make me so angry not to, she said Khlo Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian about his behind-the-scenes efforts. I wrote [Ripleys Believe It or Not] a creeping begging email, so they were very firm. They were like, we can’t get the insurance, so I said we’ll get it. I have an answer to everything and they are like no. Although the episode only aired on Thursday, fans know the California native made headlines when she attended the Met Gala in Bob Mackie’s vintage dress in May. It was this or nothing, she said vogue about the dress previously worn by Monroe in 1962. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict. At the time, the reality TV star recalled that wearing a sauna suit twice a day, running on the treadmill, completely cutting out sugar and carbs and eating healthy helped her lose 16 pounds in three weeks. After the big night, Kim took to social media to document her post-red carpet meal. So after the Met, I’m starving,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. And my favorite donuts in the whole world, in New York, are these mini donuts. Oh, my God, you guys, I got ’em in the room! How cute is that? The aspiring lawyer added: Guys, I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar in almost a month. Absolutely [not for] three weeks. And this pizza, I’m so excited! After people became concerned about her weight loss, Kim made it clear that she stands by her decision. For me it was like, OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that’s okay. Same Rene Zellweger gained weight for a role. I don’t care, she said in an interview with The New York Times in June. I wasn’t saying, Hey everyone, why don’t you lose that weight in no time? The beauty mogul noted that she didn’t do anything unhealthy to fit into the iconic dress. It was just important for me to achieve this goal, she continued, before explaining her plan if she didn’t lose weight in time. I just couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t matter. New episodes of The Kardashians airs Hulu Thursdays. Scroll down for a special look at Kim on the days leading up to the Met Gala:

