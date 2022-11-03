Fashion
6 Amazon Fashion Finds That Surprisingly Look Like High-End Designer Items
Keeping your closet stocked with the latest designer items is no easy task if you live on a budget. Some of the most coveted designer handbags can easily cost over $2,000; that’s more than some people pay in rent!
What if you could get the look for less? If you have free time, go Amazon and start scrolling fashion section. It probably won’t be long before you come across items that look shockingly similar to the high-end designer items you covet.
Need proof? I spent 30 minutes on Amazon and easily found six fashion pieces that would legitimately convince anyone that they are the real thing. Take a look below.
1. Chanel pumps
These Chanel slingback pumps are classic. They are easily identifiable thanks to the striking beige and black combination and the elegant way in which they frame the foot.
Chanel Goatskin Grosgrain Cap Toe CC Slingback Pumps 35 Beige Black$1,295
MIRAAZZURRA Women’s Slingback Pumps$59.99
2. Bottega Veneta handbag
Bottega Veneta dominates the “It” bag market these days with its iconic Intrecciato designs. The Jodie style is one of the most popular thanks to its unique shape and cool bow details.
Bottega Veneta Jodie Mini intrecciato knot hobo bag$2,500
Women Soft PU Leather Woven Handbag$42.99
3. Balenciaga x Crocs clogs
Love ’em or hate ’em, the Balenciaga x Crocs platform clogs are an undeniable look that fashion lovers rave about.
Balenciaga x Crocs Hardcrocs sandals$950
VOKO Gardener Platform Clogs$39.98
4. Max Mara coat
Teddy coats seem ubiquitous largely for the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Faux Fur Coat. The brand was really ahead of the curve when it introduced the design in 2013.
Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Faux Fur Coat$3,990
FLAVOR Fluffy coat in wool and cashmere$259.99
5. Herv Leger Bandage Dress
Perfect for parties, New Year’s celebrations and engagements, there’s no denying the appeal of the iconic Herv Leger Bandage dress.
Herv Leger strappy short dress$395 (original $790)
meilun Women’s Celebrity Bandage Bodycon Dress$57.99
6. Chanel handbag
Chanel is famous for its tweed designs. While the brand is probably best known for its tweed blazers, Chanel also creates stunning tweed handbags.
Chanel Tweed Quilted Medium Chanel 19 Rabat Ecru Navy Blue Multicolor$4,995
Black and White Houndstooth Women’s PU Leather Shoulder Bag$58.81
