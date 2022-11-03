Artistic passion and goal to organize a fashion show and a farewell party

Artistic Passion & Purpose, an Express Newark community partner that nurtures the talents of local artists, models, makeup artists and designers, will mark the end of its residency with a fashion show on Nov. 5.

The event, titled Artistic Passion & Fashion, will be held at 46-54 Halsey Street from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will feature dancers, poets, singers, deejays and a live band, in addition to designers and mannequins. There will be vendors, raffles and giveaways. Tickets are free for standing room only and $5-$15 for preferred seats along the track. Tickets can be purchased here.

It’s going to be heavy on art, promised Michael DeVon, co-director of Artistic Passion & Purpose.

The organization is a Newark-based nonprofit that offers aspiring and professional artists, as well as models and designers, courses in sewing, singing, dancing, design, hair and makeup.

The group moved into Express Newark in December 2019, ready to serve as a bridge between the university and the residents of Greater Newark, a mission of the Express Newarks Community Partnership Program. Two months later, the Covid-19 pandemic hit, making it impossible to hold live events and classes for many months.

Everything we do is practical, and we couldn’t even stand side by side, DeVon recalls.

But the group was able to adapt by producing three issues of a fashion magazine, The Artistic Eye, a bold and colorful platform that showcased the style and talent of its mostly local members, customers and collaborators.

We managed to keep our heads above water, DeVon said.

RU-N staff and students were among the talents Artistic Passion & Purpose worked with during his residency. Some served as models while others took part in photo shoots, including those held at the Express Newarks SHINE Portrait Studio, with the support of studios assistant director Anthony Alvarez.

DeVon hopes the magazine (really more of a coffee table book, he says) will remind many readers that they have talent and creativity waiting to be realized.

I want it to awaken the artistic side that we all have. And I hope that if you operate in your art, it will inspire you to collaborate with other artists, he said.

People are here doing things. Whatever your dreams or aspirations are, they are achievable, added DeVon, a designer and hairstylist who has worked with celebrities such as Gladys Knight and Tiffany Haddish.

Although COVID-19 made it difficult to continue with the band’s original plan, Artistic Passion & Purpose was still able to offer some classes and keep the cost under $10, including vogue dance seminars, taught by Leiomy Maldonda, an emerging star in the LGBTQ prom scene.

DeVon’s goal has always been to include a range of communities. The community can be very large and we wanted to make sure we reached them all. We satisfied everyone, he said.

He hopes the fashion event, originally scheduled for April 2020, can serve as both a farewell and a fresh start.

Hopefully this traction will help us move forward, he said.

Anne Englot, founding co-director of Express Newark, praised the groups’ work during a difficult time. The members still managed to teach and produce groundbreaking content, she said.

“It has been one of the greatest pleasures of my tenure as co-director to work with Michael DeVon and the dynamic group of stylists, designers and artists he has brought together, she said. “When Covid hit, APP quickly pivoted to bring most of their programming online and produce a stunning fashion magazine to continue promoting Newark’s designer talent. I can’t wait to see what the APP has in store for us in the future.”