Best of the week, November 3, 2022

The Dion Lees online archival sale is back. For a limited time, shop up to 80% off select pieces. The fashion giant is renowned for its construction combined with traditional tailoring. Until Mon MCM House



On line



Sydney-based furniture brand MCM House is running a flash sale with 30% off storewide plus 10% off the Joe range, excluding artwork and non-MCM House products.

Stable



On line and in store (in Melbourne)



Local boutique Stable is taking 40% off local and international designers, including Alemais, Baum und Pferdgarten, BeatriceB, JWAnderson, Kate Ford and more. While stocks last active truth

On line

body positive label active truth offers discounts on sports bras, bike shorts, swimwear and loungewear in sizes XS to 3XL with up to 70% off sitewide. Sun 6 to Thu 10

let’s go



On line (the ordinary and Niod)



While brands around the world are offering discounts on their products for Black Friday (a post-Thanksgiving sales tradition in the United States that has recently gone global, in part thanks to online shopping), Deciemis is mixing things up a bit. things. The beauty brand behind the ordinary and Niod says no to consumer binge this year and approaches the sale season a little differently, with 23% off storewide throughout the month. Until Wed 30 Bondi Active



On line

Cyber ​​weekend starts early at local sportswear brand Bondi Active. Shop 30-60% off select styles. Women’s racerback tanks start at $15 and there’s 50% off select women’s 7/8 tights. While stocks last Flavedo & Albedo



instagram

Flavedo & Albedo is a bold Australian makeup brand with bold colors, dreamy formulas and zero plastic packaging. This weekend he is having an imperfect sale, offering 60% off makeup that arrived with some sort of factory defect, it could be a scuff, an accidental glove mark during assembly, chipped jars, peeling paint on packaging, etc. goes via the labels’ Instagram stories. While stocks last Swimming Pool Ltd

On line

Australian men’s swim and resort brand Pool is offering up to 40% off their Spring/Summer 2022 stock. Shop silk shirts, resort pants, linens and swimwear. Until the sun assembly label



On line

You’ll want to buy it all at Assembly Labels’ online warehouse sale. Shop up to 70% off clothing and accessories for women, men and kids. While stocks last Adair

On line

Save up to 40% off full price and 20% off already reduced items during Adairs Linen Lover Sale. Shop duvet covers, sheets, pillows and more. Until Wed 9 Melbourne only Bul



On line



Shop up to 70% off archived collections at the Buls online sale. Expect dresses, separates, sweaters, outerwear, cotton basics, shoes, accessories and more. There are over 300 articles to browse. Until Thu 10 Wink



At the store



Need new frames? Wink Optometrists is taking 40% off select inventory from brands such as Jacques Marie Mage, Kuboraum, Rigards, Theo, Mykita, Lindberg and Cazal. Until the sun Song for the mute

At the store

Song for the Mute is holding its first-ever archival sale in Melbourne this weekend. Shop prior season samples of the menswear, womenswear and unisex collections for up to 80% off. Wednesday to Saturday Sydney only Mouthpiece & Bridge



At the store



The Bec & Bridge muse is undeniably a Sydney girl. The brand’s silk dresses, tailored sets and ruffled blouses are made for wet evenings spent by the beach. Shop for apparel, swimwear, bridal pieces and archives at the Warehouse Sale this weekend. Thu 8:21 a.m.



Fri and Sat 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christopher Esber



At the store



Christopher Esber is known for his luxurious, bespoke designs with clean lines and precise details. And this weekend, you can shop up to 80% off at its sample sale in Sydney. Expect pieces from the resort and spring 2022 collections, which feature lightweight silks, suits and signature knits. Thu 12pm-8pm



Fri 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Sat 9:15 a.m. Bianca Spend



On line



Bianca Spender, daughter of Australian fashion stalwart Carla Zampatti, uses draped fabrics and flowing shapes to create strong bespoke garments. This weekend, you can shop 60% off archival collections, with additional discounts on samples, seconds, and other select pieces. Thu to Sat 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jacques and Jack



At the store



Shop up to 70% off women’s and men’s clothing at the biggest ever Jac & Jacks Archive Sale. Shop archival and limited-edition samples in the labels’ high-quality fabrics. Fri 4 to Sun 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Franc



On line



Local furniture retailer Franka is moving from its store in Paddington and it has stock to clear. Save 30-50% on floor stock including sofas, coffee tables, dining tables, chairs, mirrors, rugs, lighting and accessories. Until mid-November Helene Kaminski



At the store



Helen Kaminski is known for her beautifully designed millinery. This weekend, as the spring shopping season draws to a close, the local label is hosting a warehouse sale with up to 70% off hats. Fri 2:17 p.m.



Sat 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Sun 10:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. Brisbane only Carla Zampatti



At the store



Late Australian fashion matriarch Carla Zampattis’ eponymous brand is known for the best kind of over-the-top evening wear. And this weekend, the label is hosting a studio sale in Brisbane. Got a special occasion coming up? This one is for you. Wed to Fri 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Sat 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Sun 9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

