Bold and Beautiful Recap (November 2): The Fashion Show Begins!

We were presented with a double dose of shocking revelations on today’s episode of Love glory and beauty. First, Hope for the Future is apparently at risk of being cut. With all the hubbub surrounding the preview, you’d think someone would have mentioned that Hope’s line had been deemed dead in the water by the fashion industry, but this news came today from several characters.

Liam’s initial decision not to attend the premiere added to the tension. Hope has been working on this event for some time. It’s clearly monumental, so seeing him dragging his feet to come was something else. I’ll be honest, Bold fans, I was screaming at the TV like it was my husband doing me wrong in the middle of one of the most important moments of my career. I was heated.

However, I will admit that once Liam started making some valid points about why he didn’t want to sit there and watch his rival being cheered on despite everything he did, I got it where Liam was from. I still disagreed, but Scott Clifton’s performance made me sympathize with Liam who is being sidelined at this time in Hope’s life.

Here’s what happened in today’s episode!

Recap of Boldness and Beauty (November 2)

The Forrester Creations showroom was packed with journalists, buyers, models and designers as everyone eagerly awaited the start of the Hope for the Future preview.

Among the actors were Big brother Season 24 contestants Montel Taylor and Joseph Abdin, who play two of the industry’s top fashion reporters. Season 24 story winner Taylor Hale was also in on the action as a model preparing to walk the runway in the collection’s finest.

No one, however, was more anxious than Hope, who paced the CEO’s office and skimmed through his speech. Brooke was with her and tried to ease her worries, but a lot hinged on the preview. While working in the exhibit hall, Steffy mentioned that Hope for the Future needed this event to run smoothly. Reporters and shoppers couldn’t help but mention that they thought the line was at an end.

Steffy and Katie chatted accordingly, luring their guests in with soundbites and promising the greatness of the new collection thanks to the efforts of Hope and Thomas. The line has taken a new direction and it’s one that should usher in a new era of success for the brand if it’s successful.

When Liam arrived at the office, Hope fell into his arms with relief, but Love glory and beautyThe classic over-the-shoulder punches showed they both had a lot on their minds. For Hope, that’s obviously the preview, but the reason for Liam’s bad mood came as a surprise.

Apparently he had no intention of staying to watch the show. He’s disgusted, and frankly disgusted, because Thomas is so strong he was willing to skip his wife’s big moment in order to avoid having to watch her celebrate with her lead designer. At first, his rationale for the decision seemed petty and childish, especially because the two had discussed the fashion show the night before and he hadn’t mentioned he wasn’t coming.

But then Liam started painting the scene he would be subjected to. Hope would be on stage to thank everyone, calling on Thomas to join her, and they would hold hands in a triumphant moment all about their success together. Liam should sit there and swallow his disdain as Thomas is showered with praise not only by everyone in attendance, but also by Hope herself.

And it wouldn’t stop there. Thomas would ask her to stay after so they could celebrate. He praised their success and the fact that they had done it as a unit, him and her. It would be something Liam couldn’t share, a feat that belongs only to a man he despises and his wife. From that perspective, it’s understandable why Liam made the decision he did even though it was still the wrong choice.

Liam can see Thomas and Hope’s relationship developing. He refuses to acknowledge that he is doing it because Hope allows it and encourages Thomas’ closeness, but he can see it nonetheless. He accused Thomas of trying to be a surrogate husband for her, and he’s not far off the mark. Thomas, at this point, is Hope’s work husband. But he is only in her pocket because she is the one seeking his support and time, both professionally and personally.

It even affects Douglas who basically ditched Liam like a hot potato in his quest to reunite his parents. He briefly walked into the office looking for his mother and walked around Liam like he wasn’t even there so he could go hug Hope and tell her about everything she and her father have done for her. make this day possible.

You could see the grief on Liam’s face. He is excluded and rejected, whether Hope admits it or not. The saddest part is that she’s nowhere near Thomas’ level of feelings when it comes to their relationship, so her husband feels like an afterthought for a bond she hasn’t even defined outside of yet. of co-parenting and partnership on his lineage.

But it’s obvious that Thomas means more to Hope than he should given their past. As a Thope fan, I’ve seen snippets of their connection over the years. It’s the slowest of slow burns, but it’s here and Liam unexpectedly got a glimpse of it today.

After agreeing that Liam wouldn’t come to support her no matter how much she asked, Hope went to the showroom to give a rousing speech to everyone as part of the preview. Seeing her nerves, Thomas assured her that it would be a perfect time for the line and that she had nothing to worry about. Her confidence in their success was a balm for Hope, helping her settle in and focus on the event.

The fashion show began after Hope, to the pride of her mother, aunt and Steffy, showcased the bold new direction of Hope for the Future and Taylor Hale took to the catwalk to usher in this new era for line.

Behind the scenes, Hope thanked Thomas for everything he did to make this preview happen. She told him she couldn’t have done it without him, and he told her that this achievement was theirs both. It’s her belief that together they can do anything and Hope agreed. The two hugged with big smiles on their faces, unaware that Liam was watching from the sidelines.

He had decided to come after all but seeing them talking, smiling, then hugging, he left with a nasty sneer. Jealousy, anger, bitterness and disgust battled across Liam’s face. It shook me. It’s not a look we see often from him, it’s so rare, but it was on full display today.

This makes me wonder what to expect from part 2 of the fashion show since Hope had no idea Liam made an appearance and he is now full of rage. Until next time, Bold Fans. Stay beautiful!

Stay tuned to Hidden Remote for more news and coverage from The Bold and the Beautiful! New episodes of the soap opera air Monday through Friday on CBS.