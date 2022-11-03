Our Lady of Rocco Second Collection, Art Basel Pop Up, Tailoring Info – WWD





Our Lady of Rocco expands its presence in the menswear market with two new initiatives. The menswear brand that launched last year as a collaboration between fashion label La Ligne and chef and restaurateur Mario Carbone releases its second full collection, along with bespoke tailoring, on Thursday. “Last time it was obviously strictly in our minds, and now that we have a customer, you obviously learn a lot about exactly who that customer is and you can adapt and make adjustments while staying true to your brand thesis. “Molly said. Howard, CEO of The Line. “We used many basic silhouettes and pieces from the first collection, and they developed in different ways around specific tailoring details, color stories and iconography.” The menswear brand’s second collection takes inspiration from 1980s New York City and dress uniform. The collection features streetwear pieces like a satin bomber jacket, statement tees, pants and other casual styles in a burgundy, navy and white color palette. The styles are adorned with the Our Lady of Rocco logo, which includes a crown and the phrase “By appointment only,” which refers to how the pieces are limited edition and sold in small quantities, according to Howard. A look from Our Lady of Rocco. “People understand that if they don’t get [the collection] when we launch it, they probably won’t get it later,” she explained. “It’s quite limited and there is a quantity. Of course we don’t give up [collections] all the time, so it is only by appointment that you can obtain the product. In addition to the second collection, Our Lady of Rocco is also launching a bespoke couture branch. The menswear brand is hosting a pop-up during Art Basel Miami next month where it’s selling custom vintage Nino Cerruti suits and blazers. “I really wanted to do more costume this time around,” Carbone said. “When initially sourcing materials, the fabric minimums presented a challenge, which we now realize was a silver lining. To circumvent the long-term commitment, we have adopted the one-time and long-term nature of this project. The Nino Cerruti suits are the ultimate nod to Italian craftsmanship, and the cuts represent the styles Our Lady of Rocco hopes to design in the future. Nino Cerruti suits are updated with silk lining and custom gold buttons for cuffs and closures. They also feature Our Lady of Rocco logo patches. Customers can also have the parts customized in the pop-up for a better fit. The complete Notre-Dame de Rocco collection will also be available for purchase during the Art Basel Miami pop-up, which will be held at ZZ’s Club located at 151 NE 41st Street. The pop-up will be open from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3. from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Styles of Our Lady of Rocco.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-fashion/our-lady-of-rocco-second-collection-art-basel-1235407879/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos